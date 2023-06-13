Celtic lost Australian boss Ange Postecoglou earlier this month and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond must now find his replacement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 57-year-old gaffer completed a move from Parkhead to the Premier League but the Hoops are now quickly identifying candidates to take his place.

It was recently reported that former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter was approached by the club about potentially taking the job but the Englishman is now allegedly out of the race to take on the role.

He is said to be eyeing up another Premier League move after departing Stamford Bridge, following on from his spell in the English top-flight with Brighton, and this has prevented Celtic from being able to tempt him into joining them.

The Daily Record has claimed that Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, whose style has been described as "kamikaze" by the club's captain, Ulrick Saltnes, is one of the managers on the club's radar this month.

Would Kjetil Knutsen be a good appointment for Celtic?

Desmond could strike gold by appointing the Norwegian tactician as the 54-year-old could be an excellent coach for the club and a better one than Potter would have been.

The Bodo/Glimt tinkerer has enjoyed a terrific spell in his home country and has a proven track record of leading a team to glory domestically, whilst also showing signs of being able to produce results in Europe.

Knutsen has won two titles in the last three seasons in the top-tier of Norwegian football and his team are currently ten points clear at the top of the table with ten wins out of 11 games in 2023, which means that he is on course for a third title in four years if his side can maintain that form.

He also led his men to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and won seven out of 11 matches in the competition in the 2021/22 campaign.

Potter, on the other hand, has never won a title outside of the third division of Swedish football and has only finished higher than fifth once in any division since 2013. This means that he would have arrived at Celtic with no experience of winning titles at the top level, something that is surely a requirement for a team who have just won the treble.

The 48-year-old did win five of his seven Champions League matches in charge of Chelsea but has only managed 21 games in European competitions, in comparison to Knutsen's 37.

Taking all of this into consideration, the Bodo/Glimt boss could be an excellent and better alternative to Potter as the attack-minded manager, who plays a 4-3-3 system, boasts a proven track record of winning titles and dominating a league, which is what Celtic will be hoping to carry on doing after back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles under Postecoglou.