An update has emerged on Celtic as they speed up their plans to replace manager Ange Postecoglou this summer...

What's the latest on David Moyes to Celtic?

According to Football Insider, the Hoops have made West Ham United head coach David Moyes their number one target to take over at Parkhead next season.

The report claims that the club are preparing a swoop to snap the Scotsman up after their last boss moved down south to join Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is now looking for the Australian's heir and has identified the Hammers chief as an option, as the Scottish giants want someone who can make an impact in Europe after Brendan Rodgers and Postecoglou both struggled in continental competitions.

What is David Moyes' record in Europe?

The 60-year-old has an impressive record in European matches in recent seasons and secured his name in his history books by winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham last week.

Moyes, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Manchester United in 2013/14, made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021/22 with the Hammers before going all the way to win a trophy this term.

He has won an impressive 18 of his 25 European games in charge of the London-based club, losing four in that time, suggesting that the tactician, who won eight of his 14 UEFA Cup outings with Everton, knows how to get results outside of domestic action.

The Scottish tinkerer, who was once dubbed a "fantastic" coach by ex-United forward Robin van Persie, has proven that he can excel in European competitions and take teams into the latter stages, which is something that has eluded the Hoops for some time.

Celtic have not reached the quarter-finals of any tournament outside of Scotland since they reached the last eight of the UEFA Cup in the 2003/04 campaign.

Postecoglou won three of his 12 Europa League and Champions League group-stage matches combined and did not win a single knockout match during his two years at the club.

Rodgers won one of his 12 games in the Champions League with the Hoops and these statistics suggest that Moyes has the potential to come in and achieve a level of success in Europe for the Scottish giants that their most recent managers have failed to get anywhere near.

Therefore, Desmond could get Celtic firing again on the continent by pulling off this ambitious swoop for the Premier League head coach to replace Postecoglou.