A big update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their replacement for Ange Postecoglou...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Celtic?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Hoops have agreed terms with the 50-year-old tactician after talks between the ex-Leicester City boss and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond went well.

The report claims that the club see this proposed appointment as a statement of intent and believe that they can now push on in the Champions League next season.

It is stated that an announcement is expected on Monday [19th June 2023] as they plot to officially confirm their new head coach, who was once hailed as a "genius" by journalist Sid Lowe.

Does David Turnbull have a future at Celtic?

The return of Rodgers to Parkhead could ensure that attacking midfielder David Turnbull has a future at the club as the Scotland international could be the perfect playmaker for the Northern Irishman.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the 24-year-old wizard was restricted to just six starts in the Scottish Premiership as he failed to break into the starting line-up on a regular basis.

The no.10 did not naturally fit in with Postecoglou's 4-3-3 set-up but could be the dream player to feature as the supporting player behind the striker in Rodgers' 4-2-3-1 system.

Playing as an attacking midfielder in that formation with two teammates behind him and three forwards to link up with, it could suit him perfectly as the former Motherwell star is an exceptional talent on the ball who has the quality to score and create goals on a regular basis.

Prior to Postecoglou's arrival in 2021, Turnbull started 30 matches in the Premiership during the 2020/21 campaign and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.47 - the highest average score in the entire squad that season.

The Hoops star scored nine goals and created 12 'big chances' for his teammates, whilst he also created 2.9 chances per game, in 36 league appearances.

No Celtic player created more than Matt O'Riley's 2.1 opportunities per match in the Premiership during the season just gone under Postecoglou and Reo Hatate was the highest-scoring central midfielder with six.

These statistics suggest that Turnbull has the ability to play as a no.10 and offer far more quality in the final third than the club saw from their other options in the middle of the park last season, by providing more goals and opening up the opposition's defence more frequently to create for his teammates.

The 6 foot 1 magician has proven himself to be an exceptional performer in the Scottish top-flight and for Celtic in the past and Rodgers coming in to utilise him as an attacking midfielder could allow the young maestro to flourish next term, which is why this appointment is fantastic news for the £16k-per-week dynamo.