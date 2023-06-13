An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Odin Thiago Holm to Celtic?

According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, the Hoops are in talks with Eliteserien outfit Vålerenga as they close in on a deal to sign defensive midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

The report claims that the two clubs are discussing the details around a transfer that would send the 20-year-old to Scotland ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and that a switch is imminent barring any late setbacks.

It states that an offer in the region of 30m kroner (around £2.2m) is on the cards from Celtic, who will also give up a percentage of their profit from any future sale to sweeten the deal.

What is Odin Thiago Holm's style of play?

The young battler is a defensive-minded ace who has the ability to win possession back for his side on a regular basis whilst also having the quality on the ball to function in a progressive system.

Holm could be the club's next Nir Bitton, who left Parkhead at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, by coming in as a strong no.6 with excellent passing.

In his last season with the Hoops, the Israel international averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90 across 24 matches in the Scottish Premiership and made 1.7 tackles and interceptions per game and completed 91% of his attempted passes.

The 6 foot 5 stalwart, who made 271 appearances for Celtic, also won 54% of his individual duels that year, which was after he came out on top in 62% of his battles in the division in 20/21.

This shows that the experienced ace was a reliable passer who also bullied opposition players to win the ball back for his team and prevent them from creating chances in the final third.

Holm, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Eliteserien in 2022.

The youngster, who won 60% of his physical contests, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96 across 22 outings and managed to complete 88% of his passes and made two tackles and interceptions per match.

These statistics suggest that the 20-year-old gem, who plays in the same position as Bitton, could come in and replicate the former Celtic enforcer's success in Scotland as a strong defensive midfielder who can make an impact in and out of possession.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once described the Norway U20 international as a "huge talent" and cited his defensive reliability and ability to dictate games with his passing quality as some of his biggest strengths, which is backed up by his form in the Norwegian top-flight.

Therefore, Holm could come in as Bitton 2.0 for the next Celtic manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and his arrival, based on his impressive statistics at such a young age for Vålerenga, could be an excellent first signing of the summer for the new head coach.