Celtic could be in line to receive a £13.2m windfall this summer, with former player Jeremie Frimpong keen on a move to Manchester United.

What’s the latest news on Frimpong, and how could it impact Celtic?

Frimpong left Parkhead for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength in Germany, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €4m to a career-high €35m after departing Scotland.

The Netherlands international has been the club’s second-best performer this season behind Florian Wirtz, as per WhoScored, registering more assists than any other player and leading the way for dribbles completed, while also being Leverkusen’s most fouled player.

The 22-year-old appears to have caught the eye of those at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting that there have already been “positive talks” held between United and Frimpong’s agent, Jeffrey Lemmert.

Chief reporter for Sport1, Patrick Berger, shared comments from Frimpong on Twitter in the last 48 hours, with the full-back coy when it came to a possible exit.

“I don’t know when I decide about my future. I’m just focused on Leverkusen and the upcoming matches.”

However, Berger added that the player is in fact keen to move to Manchester United, with Leverkusen demanding a fee of around €50m (£44m).

Should Frimpong depart in a deal worth £44m, the Hoops would be in line to receive £13.2m after negotiating a 30% sell-on clause in the £11.5m deal that allowed Frimpong to head to the Bundesliga.

Could help with Celtic’s summer plans…

The Hoops only paid Manchester City £350,000 for Frimpong back in 2019, so he will certainly go down as one of their best recent signings from a business perspective after already making a £10m+ profit on his services.

There could be more to come though after this exciting update, and with Celtic set for a busy summer of their own, the possible Frimpong windfall could be put towards their plans in the transfer market.

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly after three headline signings in defence, midfield and attack, and you'd like to think the club could make a number of smart additions with the possible £13.2m they could bring in over the coming months, so Frimpong's situation will be one to keep an eye on.