Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to keep tight hold of Kyogo Furuhashi during the transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

How many goals has Kyogo scored for Celtic?

Since making the move to Scotland with his current club, the striker has really come into his own and has hit heights that the Scottish Premiership outfit probably never expected from the 28-year-old.

Having only ever been tried in Japan, it was unclear just how well the player would adapt to life in the SPL. The answer is - he's thrived. Kyogo has managed to hit double digit league tallies in both of his seasons with Celtic so far and managed a career best 27 Premiership strikes in 2022/23.

It meant that the forward ended the campaign with 29 goal contributions in just 31 starts - and a rate of 1.13 goals or assists per 90, meaning he practically guaranteed one or the other every time he played. He now has a total of 39 goals in just 47 league starts for the Scottish side - and it is no wonder teams are now sniffing around the player.

Crystal Palace are one team who have been linked with a bid for the Hoops star, with the Eagles having scouted the attacker ahead of a potential move. Burnley are another team who have him on their transfer radar, with the Clarets looking to ensure they stay in the top flight after promotion from the Championship.

Are Celtic selling Kyogo?

However, it appears any interested party may struggle to land the fan favourite this summer. That's because according to a report from Football Insider, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers does not want to let one of his most important players leave.

The manager is determined to keep hold of the striker and any potential deal for Kyogo will apparently now cost more than Vincent Kompany's team can afford.

It's no surprise the returning boss is taking a stand - Kyogo has impressed anyone who's watched his progress with the Bhoys, with football journalist Josh Bunting calling the player "intelligent" and saying he enjoys watching how the striker makes his off the ball runs and gets in behind the opposition.

It shows a high footballing IQ and if Rodgers can hold firm and keep the player, it could be a real boost for them in the next campaign as they embark to make a better go of Champions League football.