Celtic were consigned to their second defeat in as many Champions League group stage matches as they lost 2-1 to Lazio on Wednesday night.

The Hoops did, however, take the lead within the opening 12 minutes. Brilliant play between Daizen Maeda and Matt O'Riley led to Kyogo Furuhashi being one-on-one against the goalkeeper and the Japan international clinically converted to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

Lazio found their equaliser in the 29th minute, though, as Matias Vecino flicked the ball towards goal from close range and Joe Hart, despite almost making a sensational save, was unable to keep it from going over the line.

Honduras international Luis Palma thought that he had secured all three points for Celtic with just under ten minutes left to play but his crisp, near-post, finish was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Brendan Rodgers' side were then hit with a sickening blow in the final moments of the match as 36-year-old forward Pedro peeled off at the back post and headed into the far corner of Hart's net to win the match for the Italian outfit.

Whilst it was a disappointing defeat with a number of less-than-impressive performers on the pitch for the Hoops, one player who let the Northern Irish head coach down was central midfielder Reo Hatate.

How many touches did Reo Hatate have against Lazio?

The Japan international only had 48 touches of the ball in his 72 minutes on the pitch in the middle of the park as he failed to impose himself on the play, in or out of possession.

Hatate had fewer touches than central defender Nat Phillips (69) in spite of the Liverpool loanee being substituted after just 62 minutes.

He also touched the ball fewer times than his midfield partners Callum McGregor (84) and O'Riley (73), which illustrates how much the 25-year-old maestro struggled to get on the ball.

The central midfielder did not make up for his lack of involvement with consistent quality when he did get possession as the Japanese lightweight only created one chance and did not complete a single dribble throughout his time on the pitch, as per Sofascore.

Hatate did not do enough off the ball to offset his poor attacking play as the former Kawasaki Frontale ace only won one physical duel, out of three attempted, in the match.

The Hoops dud did not make a single block, tackle, or interception, and was dribbled past once by the opposition. This shows that the midfield technician did not put himself about to disrupt Lazio to stop them from building attacks and troubling the back four.

He did not use his athleticism or strength to go and search for the ball, as his teammates were not getting it to him enough on their own, and this led to a frustrating performance from Hatate.

It was an anonymous display from the Japan international and one that was lacking a real impact at either end of the pitch, which may be why Rodgers decided to withdraw him from the game with just under 20 minutes left to play.