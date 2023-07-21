Celtic have their eyes on another new defensive target this summer, with the Hoops now tracking Maik Nawrocki, according to reliable journalist Pawel Golaszewski.

Who is Maik Nawrocki?

The 22-year-old currently plays his football for Legia Warsaw in Poland, but has criss-crossed between Germany and his native country over the course of his career. He's been in the Ekstraklasa though since he was 19, starting with Warta Poznan. Despite being only in his teens at the time, he was brought in from the Werder Bremen Under-19 outfit and played three times for them and managed to bag a goal to boot.

It prompted his switch to Warsaw and he instantly became a more frequent member of the first-team squad. He managed 19 league games in his opening campaign and, once more, he bagged himself a goal and an assist along the way. Having proven himself in that top division, he then built on those appearances a season later and helped drag Warsaw up to second in the table. He featured 25 more times in the league and added four more strikes to boot. It means that despite only being early on in his career, he already has nearly 50 games in Poland to his name and has proven he can get on the score-sheet from set pieces.

The youngster has yet to make his mark on the national team setup. He has been able to break into the fold for their Under-21 side in the past, making his debut for them in 2021 and featuring four times for them in total. However, he has been unable to make the step up and play for their main eleven. Nawrocki though could be about to switch clubs and countries - and that could lead to him being on the radar of Poland's selection team more.

Are Celtic signing Maik Nawrocki?

That's because, according to reliable Polish journalist Pawel Golaszewski, the defender could be snapped up by Celtic this transfer window. With the Scottish Premiership outfit desperate to add more options to their backline this summer, they have identified the 22-year-old as a potential target - and his report also states that they could be the "last days" of the talent's time at Warsaw.

The Hoops though will face competition for his signature from Galatasaray in Turkey, as the reporter said via his personal Twitter account: "In addition to Galatasaray, Celtic Glasgow entered the game for Maik Nawrocki. It seems that these are really the last days of the defender in Legia Warsaw."

Nawrocki would be a versatile option for Celtic if they were to seal a deal for him. He can play in either central defending position, having been used on both sides in the past, and has even been pushed out wide onto the right flank when needed.

It means that he could be a good option to provide depth in several areas, a sure boost to Brendan Rodgers' options back there. Even better is that he has also been used as a defensive midfielder too - so if there is no room for him in the backline, he can still get onto the field and provide a barrier for the opposition before the back four. The Poland man then could be a bit of a coup for the Hoops if they do make a move.