Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is getting used to life back in Glasgow and one of his new summer signings in particular is being tipped as a real star in the making.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

The Hoops have gained an early advantage over city rivals Rangers after they defeated Michael Beale's men 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi to move four points clear of their adversaries in a controversial affair last Sunday.

Sitting top of the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell level on ten points, Celtic boss Rodgers, on a personal note, now has a record of 11 wins, two draws and one loss against Rangers across his two spells at Parkhead, averaging out at around 2.50 points per game, something which he has only bettered in his managerial career against Aberdeen, as per Transfermarkt.

Several Celtic players have now jetted off for international duty with their respective nations - new signing Yang Hyun-jun has made his international debut for South Korea against Wales in a 0-0 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium, earning plaudits from manager Jurgen Klinsmann for his performance, as per The Glasgow Times.

The former Tottenham Hotspur icon gave the 21-year-old some glowing praise in his post-match press conference, stating: "Yang has been playing well for Celtic and he came on here and was good too. I think it will be very important to see how much he grows and develops both at club and at country level."

Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate could provide a timely boost by the time Celtic take to the field to face Dundee at Parkhead on Saturday September 16th after Rodgers confirmed in late August that the midfielder would return to training during the break.

What has Frank McAvennie said about Gustaf Lagerbielke?

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Celtic striker McAvennie has revealed that he was impressed with the performances of Gustaf Lagerbielke alongside Republic of Ireland international Liam Scales in particular during the Hoops' 1-0 victory over Rangers last weekend.

The 63-year-old told the outlet: "The two of them went for the same ball a couple of times. In the second half I thought both of them were different class, not just Scales and they will take so much out of that game. It shows the players that have just come in what it is like to go and win at your biggest rival."

How good is Lagerbielke?

Lagerbielke was brought in from Allsvenskan side Elfsborg for around £3 million in mid-August and has settled in well at Celtic despite a shaky start in his opening appearance for the Hoops in a 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, as per BBC Sport.

Since then, he has gone on to record two consecutive clean sheets in his last two outings, earning an average match rating of 7.6/10 against St Johnstone and 7.2/10 away to Rangers, according to Sofascore.

Celtic boss Rodgers spoke highly of Lagerbielke following his official announcement at Parkhead, stating to Celtic TV via BBC Sport: "He is an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring."

Now on international duty with his native Sweden, the 23-year-old will be hoping to kick on from a strong start to his career at Celtic to challenge for domestic honours and also make an impact in the Champions League.