Celtic have already clinched the Scottish Premiership title for the 2022/23 campaign but this will not stop Ange Postecoglou from bolstering his squad this summer.

The Hoops have found success domestically and could now push on to compete in the latter stages of one of the three European competitions, after being knocked out in the group phase of the Champions League this season.

Earlier this month, the Daily Record reported that the Hoops are eyeing up a possible swoop for Albirex Niigata attacking midfielder Ryotaro Ito and he could come in with a view to improving their chances in Europe.

It was claimed that the club are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, as Postecoglou is hoping to strengthen his midfield and attack in the upcoming transfer window, and the forward could come in to partner Kyogo Furuhashi in the final third.

How has Ryotaro Ito performed this season?

The playmaker, who is yet to be capped at senior level by Japan, has enjoyed a terrific start to life in the J1 League after catching the eye in the second division last term.

Ito has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.54 across 14 appearances. He has scored seven goals and created 3.3 opportunities per game for his teammates so far, which illustrates the huge impact he has made in 2023 after he plundered nine goals and 11 assists in 42 outings in the J2 League in 2022.

He is a number ten with the ability to deliver goals and create chances on a regular basis and according to one Japanese author, boasts characteristics that make him a "mix of Jota and Reo [Hatate]."

Journalist Bence Bocsak further hailed the Celtic target as "intelligent" and stated that he has been "pulling the strings" for his side in the top-flight this year, which is backed up by his impressive chance creation numbers.

Ito's 3.3 key passes per match are 1.2 more per game than any Celtic player has managed in the Premiership this term, with Matt O'Riley's 2.1 leading the way for the Hoops. This suggests that the Niigata maestro could come in and be the standout creative force in midfield for Postecoglou.

Kyogo has scored 25 goals from 15.28 xG in the Scottish top-flight this season, proving that the Japan international is a lethal finisher who can magnify the quality of chances he is provided with due to his impressive finishing.

The 28-year-old is a proven and reliable scorer who could thrive from the creativity that Ito can provide from a number ten position if his compatriot can adapt to life in Scotland.

Therefore, Postecoglou could form an exciting and lethal duo at the top end of the pitch by landing the Niigata wizard, who also carries a goal threat with seven goals in 14 matches this year, to partner Kyogo domestically and in Europe in 2023/24.