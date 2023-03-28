Celtic have continued to add to their recruitment team by bringing in former Southampton scout Kevin Hamill, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

What’s the latest news from Celtic Park?

Things are going well for the Hoops on the pitch, with Ange Postecoglou’s side on course to retain the Scottish Premiership title ahead of rivals Rangers with nine league fixtures remaining.

The Scottish League Cup has already been won following a 2-1 win over Rangers last month and a domestic treble is still on the cards with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park scheduled for the end of April.

The club already appear to be planning for the summer as well and are thought to be readying a ‘huge’ deal to keep Postecoglou in Glasgow after interest from a number of English sides.

They also recently brought in Joe Dudgeon from the City Football Group to join as their lead first-team scout, and another off-field deal has been reached. Football Scotland reporter Hendry shared an update out of Celtic Park in the last 24 hours. He stated that the Hoops, and by extension chairman Peter Lawwell and head of recruitment Mark Lawwell, have landed Hamill, describing it as a ‘coup’.

Hendry added that Hamill covered the Scottish football market for the Saints previously, playing a vital role in the transfers of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Fraser Forster among others from Parkhead to St Mary’s.

Does it make sense to bring in Hamill?

You’d expect that Dudgeon and Hamill will work together closely alongside Lawwell and Postecoglou, looking to put together transfer plans ahead of the summer. Reports earlier this month have claimed that Postecoglou is targeting a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker this summer, so they could be three areas Dudgeon and Hamill are tasked to look at initially.

It could well be a busy few months on and off the pitch, with the Hoops working hard to keep Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota, players who Postecoglou views as key.

However, bringing in Hamill who has plenty of experience appears to be a wise move. Van Dijk, Wanyama and Forster all proved to be solid signings for Southampton in the Premier League at Celtic’s expense, so if he can help continue the club’s shrewd business when it comes to signings, the Hoops may find themselves in a stronger position heading into the 2023/24 campaign.