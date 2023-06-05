Celtic are set to be on the search for a new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as Ange Postecoglou closes in on an exit from Parkhead.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that the 57-year-old will finalise a deal to join Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

Who could replace Ange Postecoglou?

Former Hoops midfielder Kris Commons has urged the club to consider a move for out-of-work boss Graham Potter, who left Chelsea earlier this year.

The Scotsman wrote: "Forward-thinking, tactically astute, innovative, an advocate of possession football; he was everything you would want in a modern manager. He eventually got the Chelsea job, only for the whole thing to go sour after barely six months. But I don't think Potter is actually damaged by that."

He added: "If Celtic can land an ex-Liverpool boss like Rodgers, then they certainly would have a chance of getting someone like Potter. It would be daft not to at least ask him the question, if and when Postecoglou does depart."

Would Graham Potter be a success at Celtic?

The English coach, who typically deploys a 3-4-2-1 system, could be a huge success at Parkhead, swiftly allowing supporters to instantly forget about Postecoglou as the 48-year-old has displayed a pattern of being able to improve teams over time.

He was given less than a full season at Chelsea to follow through on his project and that makes it difficult to judge him on his time at Stamford Bridge but his work with Brighton and Ostersunds in the past suggests that he could be an excellent appointment for the Hoops.

Potter won the title in the third tier of Swedish football in his first season and then finished tenth and fifth in the second division before being promoted in second place in his fourth campaign with the club. He then led them to eighth and fifth in the top flight before joining Swansea.

His one season with the Swans, which ended in a tenth-placed finish in the Championship, earned him a move to Brighton and the coach took them from 15th and 16th in the Premier League to ninth in 21/22. This proved that his work in Sweden was not a fluke and that the tactician has the ability to develop clubs in multiple leagues and countries.

Potter, who plays an "aggressive" press according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, was able to gradually improve both of the teams who invested in him over the course of a number of years and this suggests that he could do the same with Celtic if they give him time to work.

Therefore, the Hoops supporters could instantly forget about their Aussie coach if the club can swoop for the "genius" that is Potter by he was dubbed by broadcaster Joe Thomlinson.

Indeed, the 48-year-old could be an excellent, progressive, appointment.