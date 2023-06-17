The summer transfer window officially opened for business earlier this week and Celtic are yet to make their first addition ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has been busy looking for a new head coach after Ange Postecoglou opted to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

However, Brendan Rodgers is closing in on a sensational return to Parkhead, over four years on from his departure to Leicester in 2019, and Sky Sports have claimed that the Northern Irishman will be backed in the market to bolster his side.

This suggests that the 50-year-old tactician will have plenty of funds to spend in order to ensure that his second spell in Scotland is as successful as the first, in which he won seven trophies.

Should Celtic sign Liam Cullen?

Celtic have been linked with interest in Swansea City centre-forward Liam Cullen this year and Rodgers must make signing the attacker one of his priorities after officially completing his move back to the club.

The 24-year-old striker is a talented prospect who has the potential to be a lethal scorer for the Hoops and could form an exciting partnership with Jota.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Celtic's Portuguese sensation was exceptional in the Scottish Premiership as he racked up 11 goals and 11 assists in 26 starts. The tricky winger created 13 'big chances' and provided 1.9 key passes per game - a return only Matt O'Riley (2.1) bettered - for his teammates.

This came after the 24-year-old plundered ten goals and ten assists, to go along with 17 'big chances' created, in 25 starts in the division in his debut season in Scotland.

These statistics prove that the former Benfica hotshot has the quality to be an excellent creator out wide and could, therefore, be the dream player to provide Cullen with the opportunities he needs in front of goal.

The Swansea ace registered eight goals in 15 starts in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign and produced one goal and one assist in three domestic cup appearances.

Cullen, who was described as being "like a beast" in training by departing manager Russell Martin, has also showcased his goalscoring ability at youth level.

The £3k-per-week marksman scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 77 outings for Swansea's U19 and U21 sides combined before making the breakthrough to the senior outfit and this shows that the potential is there for him to be a prolific scorer.

Therefore, Jota could be the perfect player to partner the Championship gem with in the final third as the Portuguese wizard could provide him with 'big chances' to score on a regular basis, which could then allow the Welshman to thrive at Celtic.

This is why Rodgers must land a deal for the Swansea finisher as the young ace has the scope to end up being an excellent addition to the squad.