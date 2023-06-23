An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Kings Kangwa to Celtic?

The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has revealed that the Hoops are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a swoop for Red Star Belgrade ace Kings Kangwa this summer as Brendan Rodgers looks to improve his team.

The reporter tweeted: "Nottingham Forest have held talks with Red Star Belgrade over signing Kings Kangwa. The centre midfielder scored in Zambia's win against Ivory Coast in Afcon qualifying last week and is likely to cost €3m. Celtic, Fiorentina, Lille and Montpellier also interested in 24-year-old."

However, it now remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish giants will formalise their interest with an official bid to land the £2.6m-rated talent given the stiff competition that they would seemingly face for his signature in the coming weeks.

What is Kings Kangwa's style of play?

The Red Star hotshot, who was described as a "great ball-carrier" by player analyst Chris Kearney, is an all-action midfielder who can make key contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Earlier this year, Football Insider claimed that current Hoops ace Matt O'Riley would be open to an exit this summer amid interest from English Premier League teams, and Kangwa could be the dream heir to the Denmark international at Parkhead.

The former MK Dons dynamo averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.30 across 38 Scottish Premiership outings in 22/23 and showcased his ability on and off the ball.

In possession, O'Riley chipped in with three goals and 2.2 chances created per match for his side, which resulted in an eye-catching 12 assists.

The Danish maestro also put the hard work in defensively to make 2.2 tackles and interceptions per match, although he struggled in physical battles, with a duel success rate of just 44%.

Kangwa, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 across 32 Superliga matches for Red Star in 22/23 and made his presence felt in the final third with eight goals and 1.4 key passes per outing.

These statistics indicate that, provided he can replicate his form from the Czech top flight, the 24-year-old could provide a similar level of attacking threat in comparison to the Celtic star, albeit that it may come more in terms of scoring goals than creating them.

The Zambia international displayed strength in the middle of the park with a duel success rate of 55% and made 2.1 tackles and interceptions per match, which suggests that the talented ace could even be more efficient than O'Riley out of possession.

Therefore, Rodgers could land a dream heir to the ex-Fulham midfielder by beating off interest from the host of other clubs eyeing Kangwa to land his services this summer, as he is another box-to-box gem who could provide quality across the park.