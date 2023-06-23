An update has emerged on Celtic and their efforts to bolster their squad following Brendan Rodgers' return to Parkhead on a three-year deal...

What's the latest on Hyun-jun Yang to Celtic?

According to South Korean outlet Newstong, the Hoops have made an offer in an attempt to snap up Gangwon FC winger Yang Hyun-jun in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Scottish giants have 'formally' expressed their interest as they pursue a deal for the 21-year-old attacker but the K-League outfit are not willing to accept their current bid - although it is not revealed whether it has been officially rejected or not.

It states that Celtic's proposal is not enough to tempt Gangwon into cashing in on the young gem as they are currently in a relegation battle and do not believe that there is enough money on the table to warrant taking a significant blow to their chances of avoiding the drop.

What is Yang Hyun-jun's style of play?

The exciting South Korean U23 international is a right-footed right-winger who has showcased his ability to score and assist goals at an impressive rate for a player of his age.

By pushing the club to make an offer that convinces Gangwon to part ways with the talented youngster, Rodgers could forget all about Liel Abada, who could reportedly be on his way out of Parkhead for up to £10m this summer.

Abada, who is also a 21-year-old right-footed forward, has proven himself to be an excellent option out wide for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership over the last two years.

The Israel international averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 and plundered ten goals and five assists in 34 league outings in 2022/23, and that came after the No 11 produced ten goals and six assists in 36 outings the previous year.

Yang's form for Gangwon in 2022 indicates that the potential is there for him to be an excellent replacement for the current Celtic attacker if he departs during the summer transfer window.

The South Korean whiz, who was hailed as "special" by journalist Nathan Sartain, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 across 36 K League 1 matches and contributed with eight goals and five assists, whilst he also created six 'big chances' for his teammates.

This suggests that Yang has the quality to make a big impact in the final third with his goalscoring ability and eye for a pass, which means that he could replace a large portion of the production that Abada has provided during his time in Scotland.

A return of one goal and one assist in 14 league starts this year suggests that Yang has struggled this season, but his performances in 2022 indicate that there is still a very promising player for Rodgers to potentially unearth.

Therefore, the Northern Irish tactician could forget all about Abada by signing Yang and helping the 21-year-old to rediscover his touch in the final third, as the Gangwon star has the scope to contribute with goals and assists from a wide position.