Celtic sent club scouts to watch AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia in action last weekend ahead of a potential move.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news involving Garcia?

The Hoops look set for a busy summer window, with Ange Postecoglou after three headline signings ahead of the 2023/24 season in defence, midfield and attack.

One of those could well be Garcia, who can play anywhere across the front three but is primarily a right-winger. The left-footed forward has been with AEK Athens since 2020 and has scored 32 times and provided 19 assists in 107 appearances for the club, with 24 of those goal contributions coming in 2022/23.

The 25-year-old appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €5m Transfermarkt valuation, and a move to Glasgow could well be on the cards even though his current contract isn't set to expire until 2025.

The Scottish Sun shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Celtic and Garcia. The Hoops have made their first move over a potential transfer by sending scouts to watch him in action, with Garcia, labelled as prolific in the report, scoring in a 3-1 win over Olympiacos.

The report states how the Trinidad and Tobago international could come in as a replacement for Liel Abada, with the future of the Hoops winger currently up in the air.

Is Abada leaving Celtic this summer?

Abada could well be on the move this summer, with reports suggesting he has turned down a new Celtic Park contract and wants to quit the club over the coming months.

The Hoops could allow him to depart for a fee of between £7m-£10m, a figure which would represent a healthy profit after signing the forward for £3.6m, with Dutch giants Ajax thought to be one of the sides keen on his services.

Therefore, should he depart, Garcia could be viewed as an ideal replacement, with his versatility in the final third possibly being something the Hoops admire. He is four years older than Abada and has plenty of experience in a number of attacking positions, so Celtic could be getting a ready-made forward at the top of his game.

It could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Hoops make a formal approach for Garcia after getting on the score sheet while Celtic officials were in attendance.