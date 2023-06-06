An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to find a replacement for Ange Postecoglou ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on David Moyes to Celtic?

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Hoops have made West Ham United head coach David Moyes their number one target to take over at Parkhead.

He Tweeted: "Understand David Moyes is the priority at Celtic Glasgow to replace Ange Postecoglou who has already agreed a deal with Tottenham."

The 57-year-old Australian has since been officially confirmed by the Premier League club as their new manager, which opens up a vacancy with the Scottish giants.

Would David Moyes fit in at Celtic?

The Hammers boss could be a dream appointment for Mark Lawwell to make for the Hoops as the 60-year-old Scotsman is an experienced and proven boss who has a pre-existing relationship with the club.

Moyes came through the Celtic academy after being born in Glasgow and started his professional career at Parkhead before moving on to the likes of Bristol City and Preston North End before his retirement and eventual switch to management.

This suggests that the tactician, who typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 system, could adapt quickly to life in Scotland as he is already familiar with the area and the club, which may not be the case for other managers who have not stepped foot in Glasgow before.

The ex-Real Sociedad boss is also a vastly experienced coach who has proven himself in England over the course of many years at several clubs.

In 11 full Premier League seasons with Everton, Moyes finished in the top half of the table nine times and broke into the top six four times.

He only lasted one season at Manchester United but had the unenviable task of following on from the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson but ex-Red Devils centre-forward Robin van Persie, who worked with him that year, hailed the 60-year-old as a "fantastic person and a fantastic coach."

Moyes is now at West Ham and has achieved seventh and sixth-placed finishes in the Premier League in two of the last three seasons. He also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last term and is in the final of the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

These statistics show that the Scotsman is able to punch above his team's weight by breaking into the upper reaches of the English top-flight with non-traditional top-six sides in Everton and the Hammers, whilst he has also showcased his ability to coach in Europe.

Therefore, Moyes could be a dream appointment by being able to instantly settle into life in Glasgow and having the coaching ability to potentially take Celtic to the next level in European competitions, after Postecoglou failed to get past the first round in any of the three tournaments in his two seasons at the club.