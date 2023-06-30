An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to add more recruits to their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Hyun-jun Yang to Celtic?

According to South Korean outlet Sports Donga, the Hoops are pursuing a deal for Gangwon creative midfielder Yang Hyun-jun ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the club have already made one offer for the South Korean magician's services but his current side are reluctant to let him go as they battle against relegation from the top flight. It also states that the player is keen on the move and would like to test himself in Europe.

Whilst Gangwon are not willing to part ways with the forward at this moment in time, Sports Donga claims that an upturn in form in July could see them change their stance - and that would allow the Scottish giants to complete a deal for him.

Where would Yang Hyun-jun fit in at Celtic?

The 21-year-old dynamo is a versatile forward who predominantly plays on the right flank, and his arrival could spell bad news for current Hoops attacker Sead Haksabanovic, as it could result in him losing game time.

Celtic's Montenegro international was often deployed on the wing by Ange Postecoglou last season as either a right or left-winger after his permanent transfer from Rubin Kazan last year.

The 24-year-old gem averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96 across 26 Scottish Premiership appearances in the 2022/23 campaign and contributed with five goals scored to go with six 'big chances' created.

Yang, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 across 36 K-League outings in 2022 and chipped in with eight goals, along with six 'big chances' created.

These statistics suggest that the exciting youngster, who was lauded as "special" by journalist Nathan Sartain, could provide a similar level of production in the final third, in terms of both scoring and creating goals.

He also completed 1.2 dribbles per match with a success rate of 61%, which is an impressive achievement in comparison to the Celtic man's 0.5 with a success rate of just 36%.

Of every player with at least ten starts, only Jota (1.5) managed more dribbles per league game last term for the Hoops than Yang produce for Gangwon, which suggests that the South Korean starlet could be an excellent ball carrier to get Brendan Rodgers' team up the pitch.

Therefore, Yang's arrival could be bad news for Haksabanovic as Celtic would be bringing in a player in his position who could offer the same contributions in the final third while also being more direct on the ball.

The Gangwon prodigy is also three years younger than the ex-West Ham attacker, which could be more appealing to Rodgers when the Northern Irishman decides on who he wants around as part of his long-term plan.