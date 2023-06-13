An update has emerged on Celtic and their efforts to find a new first-team manager after Ange Postecoglou's departure earlier this month...

What's the latest on Daniel Farke to Celtic?

According to the Daily Mail, former Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Daniel Farke is one of the names that Dermot Desmond has under consideration for the job, alongside Brendan Rodgers and Kjetil Knutsen.

The report claims that the ex-Norwich manager has thrown his hat into the ring after he left his post in the Bundesliga at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

This comes after Sky's Florian Plettenberg reported that the Hoops held initial talks with the German boss, who is also wanted by English side Leeds United, over replacing Postecoglou.

What is Daniel Farke's style of play?

The 44-year-old coach typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation that requires building out from the back and line-breaking passing across the pitch to create attacks and this could spell bad news for Joe Hart.

Celtic's current number one was ditched by Premier League giants Manchester City as Pep Guardiola did not trust his distribution skills and he could befall a similar fate under Farke if Desmond decides to go with the German tactician.

Experienced goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann appeared to suffer a similar fate during his short-lived stint in Norfolk whilst the ex-Borussia Dortmund reserve coach was in England.

Prior to joining the Canaries on loan from Schalke in 2019, the German shot-stopper had never completed more than 69.3% of his passes over the course of a season and made four errors that directly led to a shot or a goal through poor distribution in the Bundesliga in the 2018/19 campaign.

He was unable to dislodge Tim Krul from Farke's starting line-up as the Dutchman went on to play 36 times in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign and only made one error.

The towering 6 foot 6 colossus then completed 77% of his attempted passes and made two errors that led to a shot or goal in 36 Championship matches the following term.

This indicates that Farke, who was hailed as a "world-class" coach by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, preferred the former Newcastle United titan between the sticks as he made fewer mistakes with the ball at his feet and completed a higher percentage of his passes.

Hart, therefore, could be in trouble as the 36-year-old made four blunders that led to shots in the Scottish Premiership and one mistake in six Champions League outings last season.

Such errors in goal and previous issues with distribution could put Farke off wanting the 6 foot 5 shot-stopper to be his no.1 at Celtic, based on his style of play and the battle between Fahrmann and Krul, and that is why his appointment could be terrible news for the ex-England international.