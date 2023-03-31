Celtic have reportedly registered their interest in signing Manchester City teenager Freddie Anderson and are plotting an offer, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest on Celtic and Anderson?

The Hoops appear to be in for a busy summer, with Ange Postecoglou hoping to make three headline signings. The Celtic manager is thought to be plotting moves for a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker, whereas the club are understood to be readying a new ‘huge’ contract to keep Postecoglou at Parkhead following speculation of interest from several Premier League sides.

However, there could also be further additions when it comes to the academy, with Anderson seemingly a target. Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a story regarding Anderson and Celtic in the last 48 hours. He revealed that the teenage defender is set to leave the Premier League champions this summer, with Scotland a potential destination.

The Hoops, and by extension head of recruitment Mark Lawwell, have registered their interest in the 16-year-old and are plotting a move for his services alongside Championship clubs Stoke City and Watford.

Could Celtic find another Frimpong in Anderson?

Anderson is the son of former England international Viv Anderson and is primarily a centre-back who can also feature as a right-back if required.

He appears to be a potential future star and is in demand heading into the summer, so Celtic could be looking to repeat their success of bringing a teenage Manchester City defender to Scotland.

The Hoops signed Jeremie Frimpong from Manchester City’s U23s when the right-back was just 19, with the player making an impact in Glasgow before being sold to Bayer Leverkusen in an €11m deal 2021.

You’d expect that Anderson would initially ply his trade in Celtic’s B team due to his age, should he make the move north, looking to impress and earn a professional contract.

Celtic also haven’t had much joy when it comes to keeping hold of their academy players, with Aidan Borland potentially the next to leave for Aston Villa in a transfer that could be worth £1.2m, so it would be nice if the Hoops were able to add to their ranks by signing Anderson.