Celtic officials will back Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market after terms were agreed to bring the manager back to Parkhead, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Celtic news involving Rodgers?

The Hoops have been on the search for Ange Postecoglou’s permanent replacement in recent weeks and have explored a number of options, including Enzo Maresca and Daniel Farke.

However, Rodgers, who left Glasgow back in 2019 for Leicester, will return to the club. The Northern Irishman, who tends to play a 4-2-3-1 system, won seven major honours with Celtic in 169 games in charge and has been out of work since April.

Sky Sports have now said that Rodgers and Celtic have agreed terms on a long-term deal for the 50-year-old to return to Parkhead, with an official announcement made on Monday morning.

Rodgers will reportedly earn more than his previous Celtic contract, which will once again make him the highest-paid manager in the club's history.

There was some exciting transfer news within the update as well. Sky Sports were also told that ‘Celtic's board will back Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League’, hinting that there could be a summer spending spree on the cards at Parkhead over the coming months.

Who could Celtic sign under Rodgers?

The Hoops will be looking to continue the good work of Postecoglou, who won the treble before leaving for Tottenham at the end of the season. Champions League football is also on offer at Celtic for the 2023/24 season, something which could appeal to potential targets.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Glasgow is Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, with a £2.6m fee agreed between the two clubs. Medical and personal terms still need to be agreed, but it seems as if the 20-year-old could be the first through the door under Rodgers.

Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku is another player on the transfer wishlist, with the attacker potentially costing just £3.1m. Finally, Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson has also been linked with a move back to the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, but it appears as if Aberdeen are leading the race at this moment in time.

It is good to see that Celtic are willing to back Rodgers, though, and he’ll more than likely have some immediate targets in mind once he is confirmed as the club’s new manager, making it a possible busy summer for the Hoops.