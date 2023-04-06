Celtic are expecting Liel Abada to leave Parkhead this summer and plan to accept an offer of around £10m, Football Insider reports.

What’s the latest news on Abada’s Celtic future?

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Abada’s future in recent weeks, with pundit Alan Hutton believing the winger isn’t happy with his current role under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Reports last month claimed that Premier League side Southampton are readying a £10m offer for Abada after the player failed to agree on a new deal with the Hoops, with club officials open to offers. There have been more rumours in recent days as well, with Football Insider stating that the ‘sources close to the 21-year-old have revealed that he wants to leave Parkhead’ after rejecting a new contract offer.

Football Insider shared a further development regarding Abada in the last 48 hours. Celtic, and by extension head of recruitment Mark Lawwell, now expect the player to seal an exit over the coming months and are willing to let him leave in a deal worth between £7-10m.

Is this the right decision by Celtic?

Postecoglou described Abada as “ambitious” last month when asked about the winger’s playing time, appearing to hint over an eventual exit.

“What do you reckon would happen to players who throw their toys out of the pram, mate? He’s a really ambitious guy who wants to be at a big football club. He wants to win things and be the best he can be. That’s exactly where he is at.

“All our players, particularly the younger ones who want to go on to further opportunities, maybe to a stronger league, do you think they are going to go to a club where they are guaranteed game time? No, so it’s no different here. We are a big club. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Abada has started just ten Scottish Premiership games this season and has been used from the bench in the league on 19 occasions. He has still made an impact for the club this season, though, contributing to 19 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, but with his head seemingly set on a move away, you could argue that it makes sense to cash in.

The Hoops would also be making a healthy profit with a sale in the region of £7-10m as reported after paying £3.6m for his services two years ago, so from a business perspective, you'd expect that a transfer would have been viewed as a success overall.