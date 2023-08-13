Highlights

Celtic are "interested" in signing Newcastle United's forgotten man this summer as the Hoops' search for a winger continues, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Is Ryan Fraser joining Celtic?

It's been an interesting transfer window for Brendan Rodgers' side so far this summer.

There have been plenty of positives for the Glasgow giants as they've secured the signature of players like Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm and several other impressive players whilst convincing star players like Kyogo Furuhasi and Daizen Maeda to sign new deals.

That said, the departure of the dynamic winger and fan favourite Jota to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad came as a serious blow to the team, and while the £25m fee that the Hoops received certainly softened that blow, it was still far from the ideal way for Rodgers to start his second tenure as manager.

With a glaring hole on the leftwing, signing a replacement for the 24-year-old became imperative, and with less than three weeks before the window slams shut, The Bhoys are running out of time to find a replacement.

One player that could be the solution to Rodgers' woes is former Bournemouth star and current Scotland international Fraser.

The 5 foot 4 dynamo, who has the same agent as Federico Valverde, has reportedly been frozen out of the Newcastle team and stripped of his squad number after a bitter falling out with manager Eddie Howe in March of this year, per Football Scotland.

While the £63,000-a-week man might have burnt his bridges with the Magpies, he certainly has the ability required to make an impact north of the border and could make for a brilliant addition to the left wing of Celtic's attack.

And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, a move back to Scotland could be on the cards.

What did Journalist Rudy Galetti say about Ryan Fraser to Celtic?

Galetti confirmed that the Hoops are indeed interested in the Scottish international, and his lack of game time in the Premier League could influence his decision.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Celtic are interested in Ryan Fraser from Newcastle. That has been confirmed.

"They are looking for a winger. The Scottish player, who doesn't play a central role for the Magpies, is one of the preferred names and profiles."

How old is Ryan Fraser?

Born February 24th, 1994, in Aberdeen, Scotland, the 29-year-old has undoubtedly struggled for game time on Tyneside over the last 12 months, starting just three league games last season.

That's not to say that he wouldn't be an excellent signing for Celtic; however, as when his managers have given him the minutes, he's been a consistently decent top-flight-level footballer.

In his 128 Premier League starts across his whole career, he has scored 18 goals and provided 31 assists. On top of that, he has averaged a match rating of 6.67 across his entire professional playing career, which shows remarkable consistency from the Scotsman, per WhoScored.

Described as "excellent" for his national team performances by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, if Rodgers can get this deal over the line and coax the best out of Fraser once more, this could be an outstanding piece of business from the Scottish champions.