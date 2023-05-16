An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their defensive options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Xavier Mbuyamba to Celtic?

According to Sky Sports, the Hoops are one of the clubs eyeing up FC Volendam central defender Xavier Mbuyamba ahead of next season.

The report claims that English Championship side Watford, alongside Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, are also interested in the Dutchman, with teams keeping tabs on the youngster's situation.

It is stated that clubs have been tracking the centre-back this season due to his past pedigree in the academy systems at Chelsea and Barcelona.

What is Xavier Mbuyamba's style of play?

The 21-year-old is a talented central defender who is able to win the ball back on a consistent basis for his side whilst also having the presence to chip in with goals at the other end of the pitch.

He has been compared with former Celtic superstar Virgil van Dijk, due to their similar styles and the huge potential of the Volendam gem, and Ange Postecoglou could now land the club's next version of the current Liverpool monster.

Meanwhile, scout Jacek Kulig previously described Mbuyamba as a "complete, elegant & dominant CB" and the youngster's form this season is comparable to Neil Lennon's star performer.

In the 2013/14 campaign, van Dijk made 3.8 tackles and interceptions and 5.7 clearances per game in six Champions League outings for the Hoops.

Mbuyamba, who stands at a whopping 6 foot 5, has put up similar statistics in the Eredivisie this term for Volendam - making 3.5 tackles and interceptions and 5.4 clearances per match. This shows that the youngster is able to consistently cut out opposition attacks by reading the game and being strong in his tackles, whilst also having exceptional positioning to make clearances.

Van Dijk was also a goalscoring threat during his time in Scotland, scoring nine goals in 76 Scottish Premiership outings, and the 21-year-old has showcased his prowess in the opposition's box with five goals in 26 appearances in the Dutch top-flight.

These statistics show that Mbuyamba has many similar qualities to the ones that the current Reds star displayed during his time in Scotland, both in terms of his defensive and offensive impact on the pitch in being able to regain possession on a regular basis whilst also punishing teams with his ability in the air.

At the age of 21, the ex-Barcelona enforcer would also arrive with plenty of time left to develop and improve and the talent could be a player, like when van Dijk was sold to Southampton for £13m, who comes in before being moved on for a hefty profit further down the line.