Celtic secured their third straight Scottish Premiership title with an emphatic 5-0 win over Kilmarnock away from Parkhead on Wednesday night.

The Scottish giants ran out comfortable winners against the hosts, who did not put up much of a fight, to ensure that Brendan Rodgers' side will lift the top-flight trophy once again.

Their 2-1 win in the Old Firm last weekend meant that even a point would have been enough to crown them champions, but they still went out and did it in style with a fantastic performance and result.

Matt O'Riley ran the show in the middle of the park and put on a masterclass on Wednesday night. However, he was not the only star of the evening as centre-forward Adam Idah also helped to win the title with a sublime showing.

Matt O'Riley's magical performance for Celtic

The Danish magician was on top form for the Scottish giants with two goals and one assist on the night to help the Hoops on their way to the trophy.

O'Riley's first direct contribution to the match came in the fifth minute as his fantastic right-footed cross found Idah for a tap in at the back post, to make it 1-0 on the night.

He then went on to score the fourth goal for Celtic with a thumping effort from the edge of the box, that soared into the roof of the net, after James Forrest's lay-off.

The former MK Dons star then rounded out the scoring with a composed touch and finish inside the box from Nicolas Kuhn's cutback to make it 5-0.

Overall, O'Riley created a staggering seven chances - more than any other player on the pitch - and one 'big chance' to go along with his two goals, and that is why he was the star of the show.

Adam Idah's title-winning contribution at Kilmarnock

Rodgers made a big call to drop Kyogo Furuhashi from the starting XI to unleash Idah from the start as the main centre-forward for the Hoops on Wednesday night.

It was a call that paid off big time for the Bhoys as the Ireland international, who earned a 9/10 rating from GlasgowWorld's Ben Banks, was integral to how Celtic got a foothold in the match.

His sublime number nine play provided the rest of the team with a platform to take the game to Kilmarnock, as he dropped deep, ran the channels, and held his position to retain the ball depending on the situation - reading the game and making the right movements when needed.

This was summed up perfectly by his goal as Idah dropped deep to receive the ball, spun his man and then drove forward before laying the ball out wide. He then made a movement to the back post and was in the perfect position to finish from close range.

Adam Idah Vs Kilmarnock (15/05/24) Minutes played 62 Touches 35 Shots on target 4 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 85% Key passes 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, despite having fewer touches than Joe Hart (46), the 6 foot 3 ace had a big impact on the game with four shots on target and one chance created.

His hold up play was also crucial to the third goal for Celtic as he held off a defender before playing a sensational ball around the corner for Daizen Maeda, who then crossed for James Forrest to convert.

Kyogo, who averages 5.7 passes per game and a duel success rate of 40%, does not offer the same all-round centre-forward play, which is why Idah's inclusion was so important for Celtic and why he helped Rodgers to win the title alongside O'Riley with his crucial performance.