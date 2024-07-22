Celtic are just a couple of weeks away from opening their Scottish Premiership campaign for the 2024/25 season with a clash against Kilmarnock at Parkhead.

The Hoops have made two additions to their first-team squad so far during the summer transfer window, ahead of the season-opener, and both are goalkeepers.

Kasper Schmeichel has come in on a free transfer from Anderlecht to replace fellow veteran Joe Hart, whilst Viljami Sinisalo has joined from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Hart retired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, after three years with the club, and Celtic now have two shot-stoppers to compete for his place.

The Scottish giants are not done there, though, as they have reportedly held talks over a deal for Antwerp star Michel-Ange Balikwisha, whilst they have agreed a £3.5m deal to sign Paulo Bernardo from Benfica.

This shows that the club are currently working on transfers to come in and improve their options across the park after resolved their goalkeeper issues first and foremost.

Whilst Bernardo appears poised to come in to bolster Brendan Rodgers' midfield ranks, after spending last season on loan at Parkhead, Celtic are also interested in a deal to bring another midfielder to Glasgow before the end of the summer transfer window.

Celtic's interest in midfield dynamo

According to the Daily Record, the Premiership champions are in the hunt to sign American midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia this summer.

The report claims that the Scottish giants have been 'alerted' to the potential of a deal being on the cards for the midfield maestro, as his proposed move to Inter fell through.

It also states that he is valued at £6m and it remains to be seen whether or not the Hoops have that in their budget, or if they are willing to spend that on him.

Tessmann, who was dubbed a "cerebral operator" by talent ID recruiter Jonathan Stoop, has emerged as a target amid interest in current Bhoys star Matt O'Riley.

The Daily Record adds that Liverpool are now interested in a swoop for the Denmark international, whilst Serie A side Atalanta are also keen on him.

However, Tessmann's form for Venezia and style of play actually suggests that he would be more suited as an alternative or future successor to Reo Hatate in the middle of the park, rather than O'Riley - if he were to depart this summer.

Reo Hatate's qualities in midfield

The Japan international is a dynamic midfielder who does not offer too much in terms of his defensive contributions due to his lack of physicality.

He makes up for that, though, with the quality that he can offer in possession of the ball, as the Hoops whiz can chip in with goals and assists at the top end of the pitch.

In the 2022/23 season, the 26-year-old star produced six goals, eight assists, and ten 'big chances' created in 32 league matches for the Scottish giants.

Hatate proved that he has the quality, movement, and vision, to be a reliable source of goals and creativity from a midfield position at Premiership level, with 14 direct goal contributions in those 32 games.

Unfortunately, injuries blighted his most recent campaign in a Celtic jersey as the Japanese ace only managed to make 16 appearances in the Premiership.

23/24 Premiership Reo Hatate Appearances 16 Starts 12 Goals 3 Assists 4 Duel success rate 49% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Hatate still showcased his ability in the final third with seven direct goal contributions in just 12 starts, which works out as more than one every other start on average.

His lack of game time in the league, though, came down to three separate injury issues that he sustained throughout the campaign, including one to each calf and one to his hamstring. Those three blows kept the midfielder out of action for a staggering 40 games for club and country.

The midfield ace's injury problems are a cause for concern and that is why Rodgers should swoop to sign Tessmann from Venezia this summer, as the American star could come in as a dream alternative to Hatate, a 2.0 version of the Japan international.

Why Tanner Tessmann could be Reo Hatate 2.0

Firstly the Serie B maestro is four years younger than Hatate, at the age of 22, and could be a long-term successor to the current Celtic talent, as well as providing immediate competition for his place.

The 22-year-old gem is coming off the back of an impressive season in the Serie B for Venezia and his statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to provide an exciting attacking threat from a deep-lying midfield role.

Tessmann is a progressive passer and someone who can get forward to chip in with goals and assists of his own to be a difference-maker for his side.

In the Serie B last term, the young prospect ranked within the top 5% of his positional peers for progressive passes per 90 (6.93), which shows that he is constantly looking to play forward and on the front foot to get his teammates into advanced positions.

He also ranked within the top 25% for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.12) and that speaks to his creative excellence in midfield, as he consistently creates high-quality chances for his fellow players.

23/24 Serie B Tanner Tessmann Appearances 37 Goals 6 Assists 3 Big chances created 6 Key passes per game 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Tessmann got forward to great effect with 12 goals and 'big chances' created combined across 37 outings in the second tier in Italy.

He also created more than one chance per match on average, which aligns with his impressive xAG per 90, and these statistics show that the USA international has the quality to be like Hatate for Celtic.

Just like the Japanese whiz, Tessmann can burst forward from a number eight role to contribute with goals, assists, 'big chances' created, and key passes at an impressive rate, which is why Rodgers should sign him to be Hatate 2.0.