Celtic have reportedly made contact with an attacking player's representatives - one who matched Kyogo Furuhashi's assist tally last season - and further discussions are expected "this week".

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are being linked with a host of signings, some of whom would be new additions while others could be making loan moves permanent. One player who falls into the second category is Paulo Bernardo, who enjoyed a successful temporary spell at Parkhead last season.

Pundit Keith Wyness has talked up a move coming to fruition: "It will get done. I spoke to someone in Portugal about this deal the other day and they said the deal will end up around £6million. The wages won’t be a problem. He’s a talent, and he’ll do well in the Scottish game."

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Riley McGree has been linked with a switch to Celtic, being seen as a new version of former Hoops favourite Tom Rogic. Brendan Rodgers is believed to be keen on bringing him to the club, looking at him as a positive addition.

Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea is another player who has emerged as an option for the reigning Scottish Premiership giants, as they look to bring in a strong successor to Carl Starfelt, who joined Celta Vigo last year and arguably hasn't been properly replaced at the heart of the defence yet.

Taking to X, Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Celtic have made contact with the agents of Royal Antwerp attacker Michel-Ange Balikwisha, with club to club negotiations and therefore any more concrete offer expected later in the week.

Balikwisha could be a great signing by Celtic this summer, at a time when Rodgers will be looking for more firepower in the final third, especially if Matt O'Riley departs before next season gets underway.

Last term, the 23-year-old scored seven goals and registered five assists in the Jupiler Pro League, with the latter tally matching Kyogo's total in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24. He is a one-time Belgian league champion, suggesting he would arrive with a winning mentality, and his versatility could also appeal to Rodgers, with the attacker capable of playing both out wide and as a second striker.

At 23, Balikwisha is also still a young player with so much more to offer in his career, so the hope is that Celtic can snap him up and enjoy his best years. While he hasn't yet represented Belgium at senior level, he has 23 caps across five different youth age groups, further outlining his credentials as a player.