Some Celtic supporters may be looking forward to when the summer transfer window finally closes on Friday night of next week, to put the constant speculation around transfers to bed.

The Hoops have only added four players to their first-team squad since the end of last season and two of them - Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah - spent time on loan at Parkhead last term.

Goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel have also been brought in to compete for the number one position, after Joe Hart retired at the end of May following three years in Glasgow as the number one.

It now remains to be seen how many signings Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team are hoping to add to that group before the window slams shut next week.

The Northern Irish head coach will be hoping for a better showing from his team in Europe this year after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by finishing bottom of their group last season.

Adding more quality to the group could help their efforts in the new-look Champions League format, and the Hoops are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield options.

Celtic keen on deal for midfield wizard

According to Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk, Celtic are pursuing a deal to sign Los Angeles FC attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz this month.

The reporter claims that the Scottish giants are seriously interested in a swoop for the former Leeds United starlet to improve their squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

He states that the Premiership champions are already in talks with the MLS side to discuss a potential transfer fee and what the player would be looking for in a contract at Parkhead this season.

An article from Włodarczyk on Polish outlet Meczyki adds that personal terms are not expected to be a problem if the two clubs can agree on a fee, which suggests that the LAFC star is open to a switch to Scotland.

The report claims that it would take an offer of up to €10m (£8.5m) to prise the 22-year-old magician away from the American side in the coming days.

It also reveals that there is a long way to go before any deal can be concluded and this does not suggest that the Hoops are close to securing his services as it stands.

If Rodgers and the club can wrap up a move for the Polish wizard before next Friday's deadline then they could land a hybrid of two players who may leave the club this month.

Two stars Celtic could lose out on

Celtic could be set for a big blow in the remaining eight days or so of the transfer window as two of their stars have been linked with moves away from Glasgow.

Firstly, the Scottish Sun have reported that Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are hoping to sign Matt O'Riley before the weekend.

The outlet claimed that the two clubs are edging towards an agreement that will be worth in excess of £25m for the Denmark international, who now looks to be on course for a return to England.

Another player who could be on their way down south before the end of the window is centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

The Athletic's Sam Lee has claimed that the Japan international is one of two strikers on their shortlist to replace Julian Alvarez, who left for Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

23/24 Premiership Kyogo Furuhashi Matt O'Riley Appearances 38 37 Goals 14 18 Big chances created 7 14 Assists 5 13 Key passes per game 0.6 2.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Celtic's attack would take a big hit if they lost both Kyogo and O'Riley, as they were top performers for the club last season.

They combined for 32 goals and 18 assists in the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 campaign for Rodgers, which illustrates how big of a loss it would be if they went to Manchester City and Brighton respectively.

The Hoops could lessen that blow, however, by swooping to sign Bogusz as he could come in as a quality attacking option who could fill in for either of them in the Celtic team.

Why Bogusz is an O'Riley and Kyogo hybrid

Firstly, the Poland U21 international has the versatility to play in either of their roles, as he has been deployed as a centre-forward or as an attacking midfielder for the majority of his club career to date.

This means that Rodgers could utilise him as a number nine in place of Kyogo, should he depart to Manchester City, or as a number ten or central midfielder in place of O'Riley, should his move to Brighton go ahead as reported.

It is useful to have a player with that degree of versatility as it means that Celtic could sign one player, Bogusz, to fill two positions in the squad, rather than having to splash out on two signings.

The 22-year-old ace's form for LAFC this year also suggests that he has the potential to be an exciting and brilliant addition to Rodgers' squad.

Bogusz has racked up 20 goals and 14 assists in 74 matches for the American side in all competitions since his permanent move from Leeds in March 2023.

2024 MLS Mateusz Bogusz Appearances 24 xG 6.97 Goals 13 Key passes per game 2.2 Big chances created 8 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Polish magician has been in incredible form at the top end of the pitch in the 2024 campaign for LAFC.

His return of 13 goals from 6.97 xG suggests that he is a lethal finisher who can make the most of the chances that fall his way, making him an ideal striker option in place of Kyogo if needed.

Meanwhile, he has also averaged 2.2 key passes per game and created eight 'big chances' in 24 matches, which suggests that the ex-Leeds man can consistently open up opposition defences to create chances - like O'Riley.

Therefore, Celtic could land a hybrid of their two star attackers by swooping to sign Bogusz, who could come in as a dream replacement for either of them.