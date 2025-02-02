As they look to replace Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic have reportedly opened talks to sign a former Premier League striker who last hit his best form under Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys have already made one reunion happen by welcoming Jota back to Celtic Park following Kyogo's move to Ligue 1 side Rennes. The winger returns looking to pick up where he left off less than two years on from his frustrating exit to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. With plenty of making up to do, he must hit the ground running.

Speaking to Celtic TV after putting pen to paper on a sensational return, Jota said: "The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people, and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.

"I’m so excited. The last year and a half has had its ups and downs, but that's life and that's how football is. Now, I just can't wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow."

The returning star could yet get some help whilst attempting to make that instant impact. According to Raman Bhardwaj of STV, Celtic are now in talks to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season.

Iheanacho desperately needs a move after struggling to break into the Sevilla starting side and could now get a much-needed reunion with Rodgers, who he previously thrived under at Leicester City.

"Incredible" Iheanacho needs Rodgers reunion

Still 28 years old, there's still time for Iheanacho to get his career back on track, and that could come in the form of a move to Celtic Park. All parties could benefit if the Nigerian hits the form of old and reaches his best goalscoring spell since he thrived under Rodgers.

Earning the praise of the then-Leicester manager, Rodgers described Iheanacho as "incredible", telling reporters in 2021: "He’s a talented player and I think of the difference in him tonight than when we played Crystal Palace last time.

"When we played them around the Christmas period, he wasn’t playing so much, and when you are a striker in particular, that rhythm of games is important. Over the last few months, he's been absolutely incredible. It's not just [his goal] - he has no ego whatsoever, he works so hard."

Having scored 43 goals and assisted another 23 in 143 appearances under Rodgers, there's no manager who knows what Iheanacho is capable of more than the Celtic boss.

After sealing a Jota reunion, Celtic could welcome the former Leicester star to the Scottish Premiership and hand Rodgers a familiar face to replace Kyogo.