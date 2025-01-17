Celtic are believed to be "in the running" to sign a new target man in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding their upcoming business.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops are still being linked with possible new signings in the coming weeks, in order to give Brendan Rodgers' side the best possible opportunity to not only win another Scottish Premiership title, but also go as far as possible in the Champions League.

BK Hacken attacker Zeidane Inoussa has been backed to join Celtic, with the 22-year-old registering 15 goal involvements (nine goals and six assists) in 29 appearances for his current club.

Meanwhile, the Hoops are said to be considering making an offer for Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, who has netted three times in La Liga this season. A versatile attacking option, he is someone who could provide the reigning Scottish Premiership champions with even more quality in the final third.

Celtic have also reportedly made an enquiry about the availability of Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, who could look for a move away from Villa Park this month, in order to enjoy more regular playing time with a temporary loan deal.

According to a new report for Africa Foot [via Sport Witness], Celtic are "in the running" to sign Lille striker Mohamed Bayo in January, as he looks to seal a move away.

His current club are reluctant to allow him to leave, however, in what is described in the update as a "tug-of-war" situation involving the 26-year-old Guinea international.

Bayo could be an excellent signing for Celtic in January, with his compatriot Souleymane Youla talking up a move to Parkhead: “If he has to leave Lille, Scotland would be the best destination for Bayo, because Celtic play in the Champions League in the same way as LOSC. And above all, it is one of the best clubs in the country, present every year in Champions League and the Scottish championship is not so bad."

At 26, Bayo is at a perfect point in his career to come in and make an immediate impact for Celtic, picking up enough experience in his career, but unlikely to peak for several years still.

He has scored eight goals in 27 caps for Guinea, highlighting his pedigree at international level, while 37 strikes in 80 appearances during his spell at Clermont Foot further outlines how prolific he can be.

Bayo looks like a perfect option to come in and provide healthy competition for the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah at Celtic, so it is hopefully a move that gets done before the end of the current transfer window.