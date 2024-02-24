A "very important" Celtic player is expected to be fit for his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Celtic fall behind in Old Firm title race

The Hoops face another important clash in the title race this weekend, making the trip to Motherwell on Sunday lunchtime, with pressure building on them. It feels like a must-win game, following two draws in their last three league matches.

A below-par run of form by Celtic's usual high standards has allowed Rangers to go top of the table, and Rodgers will know that both he and his players will have to up their game in the coming months.

One thing that isn't helping the Hoops at the moment is injuries, with the Scottish giants having to make do without some key players around, including Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston, among others.

Those issues do appear to be easing, however, and an important update has now emerged regarding one player who has been absent of late.

Cameron Carter-Vickers boost for Celtic

Speaking to the media ahead of the Motherwell game [via 67hailhail], Rodgers was in good spirits as he confirmed that Carter-Vickers is back in the fold for Celtic after injury.

"He’ll be available. I think with that level of player we’ve missed a lot over the course of the season, there’s no doubt about that. Him coming back at this stage is obviously very important for us. He brings an authority and an assurance to the game for us so hopefully he can stay injury-free now until the end of the season."

Having Carter-Vickers back available is a massive boost for Celtic, considering what a rock he has been at the heart of the defence down the years, starting 14 Scottish Premiership matches this season and averaging 3.8 aerial duel wins per game. Former Hoops man Moritz Jenz's comments show exactly what the former Spurs player brings to the side.

"He is so important. It’s like having a rock, or a fridge, next to you. You know he’s going to be there and will cover you when someone goes past you. He’s always very safe and assured. Cam’s not a big talker during games. He leads more by actions, which is also good. There were some players who liked to talk more. I don’t want to mention any names — Greg Taylor. No, I’m joking. It’s good to see CCV back."

Cameron Carter-Vickers in the SPL this season Total Appearances 14 Aerial duel wins per game 3.8 Clearances per game 3.1 Pass completion rate 92.1% Tackles per game 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.6 Total minutes played 1094

Carter-Vickers' aerial dominance and experience are both going to be so key between now and the end of the season, among other key attributes, and having him available again acts as a huge a boost for Rodgers, in terms of having plenty of defensive options to choose from.