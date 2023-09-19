With their eyes firmly fixated on retaining their Scottish Premiership crown once again, the last thing that Celtic need is any injury disruptions, especially as the Champions League also gets underway.

The Hoops haven't showed signs of slowing down when it comes to their dominance in Scotland's top flight, and already sit top of the league, four points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Last time out, Brendan Rodgers' side eased past Dundee 3-0, courtesy of goals from David Turnball, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Matt O'Riley. It was a routine victory for Celtic, but they were not without their concerns, with one key player going off injured at half-time.

What's the latest Celtic injury news?

So far this season, Celtic have been fairly unfortunate when it comes to injuries, but have masked their absences well through impressive results. As things stand, Rodgers is without Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Reo Hatate, and Liel Abada in what has been a frustrating time when attempting to enjoy a full squad.

One more injury blow emerged over the weekend, and when Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips was forced off at half-time against Dundee, the worst was feared.

A sign of relief would have been heard round Celtic Park today, though, as the central defender was pictured in full training ahead of the Hoops' clash against Feyenoord. With that said, Phillips looks more than ready to play a part.

Celtic will be hoping to get off to a fast start in Group E, as they look to defy the odds to reach the last 16, beating the likes of Atletico Madrid, Lazio, and Feyenoord to progression as a result. Phillips, using his experience among Europe's elite gained at Liverpool, could play a large part in that.

How has Nat Phillips performed this season?

After playing somewhat of an emergency role at Liverpool for so long, Phillips finally has his chance to impress on a consistent basis at Celtic. He finally got that opportunity last time out, too, only to be forced off at the break through injury. Getting his debut under his belt, nonetheless, he will now look to push on even further.

Statistically speaking, via FBref, Phillips has proven in the past just how valuable he can be, particularly when it comes to his work off the ball, making an average of 4.51 clearances, as well as winning over one tackle per 90.

When at his best, the defender has earned some high praise, too, including from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who said, via The Metro after the Reds were held to a draw by Brighton & Hove Albion: "Very good, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys what they put out here today. In the first half hour we struggled with the new backline with their balls in behind because we didn’t drop at the right moment.

"We got that sorted in the first half already. Second half we had no problems with that anymore. But second half we had some problems with energy so we sat a little bit deeper. Nat Phillips played an exceptional game, honestly, so that was all good. You need in football always a little bit of luck to win a tough away game. And today we didn’t have luck so it was a draw."