One Celtic star looks set to be missing for multiple weeks in a big new injury blow for Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic’s January transfer window

The Hoops were busy during the winter transfer market, with Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah both arriving at Parkhead to bolster Rodgers' options in the final third. Idah’s loan move from Norwich City was completed on deadline day, with the striker saying:

“It’s such a huge club with such a big history behind it and I can’t even put into words what it’s like to be at Celtic. My family and my friends are all delighted that I’m here and I just can’t wait to get started. All of us back home support Celtic so it’s huge for me and I’m so excited to be here.

"I want to play games, I want to help this team and the aim for me is to win those two trophies and I want to score a lot of goals for this club."

However, Celtic failed to sign a left-back and also moved on a number of players in the final hours of the window, with Mikey Johnston joining West Bromwich Albion on loan, Marco Tilio returning to Melbourne City on loan and David Turnbull joining Cardiff City in a permanent exit. The Hoops could soon live to regret letting Turnbull go, though, with an injury update emerging on Reo Hatate.

Hatate has already missed large parts of the season with a hamstring issue but returned in time to represent his country at the Asia Cup. The Japan international suffered a new injury against Bahrain, though, and it doesn’t look good.

Reports from Japan, relayed by The Daily Record, have stated that Hatate has suffered a torn calf muscle which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least four weeks. The first stage of his recovery is taking place with his national side instead of returning to Celtic immediately, and in a worst-case scenario, Hatate could be out for eight weeks.

Rodgers is already without first-choice left-back Greg Taylor due to a calf problem, so this news on Hatate is another blow for the Northern Irishman and Celtic. The 26-year-old, who has been a revelation since joining Celtic back in 2022. He’s come in for praise during that time, including from Callum McGregor, who said last year:

“He was outstanding and you can see how much of a special talent he is. He’s getting better every time he plays in that position and he’s learning and getting goals on a regular basis. I’m delighted for him and it was a fantastic performance again.”

However, Hatate only started seven games in all competitions this season. And now, it looks as if he will miss at least six games over the next four weeks, including trips to Aberdeen, St Mirren and Motherwell, should this timeframe prove accurate.

Hopefully, Hatate can return before the worst-case eight weeks as mentioned, where he may have a big role to play in the run-in, especially with Rodgers also without Turnbull.