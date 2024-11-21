Potentially splashing the cash in 2025, Celtic are reportedly interested in signing a Premier League winner who will be granted an exit away from his current club when the chance arrives.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys have enjoyed quite the start to the campaign, sitting top of the Scottish Premiership once again, but will be well aware of just how important it is to continue that run after the international break. Squaring off against Hearts in the league before then playing host to Club Brugge in Europe, it could be quite the week for Brendan Rodgers' side if they manage to pick up where they left off.

Meanwhile, away from the action, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast. The in-form Nicolas Kuhn is already receiving links to the Premier League in what could worry the Scottish champions, but they're also eyeing up some incomings of their own in the form of talented twins Cole and Dylan Williams.

The young duo are options for the future and could one day join one other target at the heart of Rodgers' side. According to Caught Offside, Celtic are interested in signing James McAtee, who will be allowed to leave Manchester City when the chance arrives.

The deal won't be easy and it will not be cheap, however. In fact, if Celtic want to sign McAtee, then they will have to spend a club-record of more than £20m - eclipsing their current record of £14m, which they spent to sign Jota in 2022. (Transfermarkt)

With West Ham United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City all reportedly among the other clubs eyeing a move to sign the Manchester City midfielder, meanwhile, it's fair to say that Celtic face quite the competition for his signature.

"Talented" McAtee can become next Cole Palmer

Of course, the last big academy graduate to leave Manchester City was none other than Cole Palmer, who has gone on to become one of the best players in the Premier League at Chelsea. He remains City's biggest regrets but they may not have learned from their mistake, given their willingness to let McAtee depart. Amid a transitional period, the attacking midfielder may well follow in Palmer's footsteps in what could even benefit Celtic.

If the Bhoys were to land a player set for a similar rise to Palmer then it would be a game-changer on the European stage and only enhance their dominance in the Scottish Premiership. If the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is anything to go by too, then the 22-year-old is certainly one to watch.

The reported £20m+ transfer fee could be the big stumbling block for Celtic, but if the likes of Kuhn depart in the summer then they may yet have the chance to pursue a player of McAtee's calibre.