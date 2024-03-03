Celtic squandered the chance to go back to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Hoops missed a penalty, through Adam Idah, early on and then had Hyun-jun Yang sent off for a high foot challenge before the hosts took the lead from the penalty spot through Jorge Grant before the break.

Lawrence Shankland, who had a goal disallowed for offside just before half-time, then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute with a clinical finish into the bottom corner, which turned out to be the final strike of the afternoon.

Whilst Idah and Yang let their side down with their mistakes in the first 15 minutes, the Celtic duo were not the only poor performers of the day for Brendan Rodgers as Tomoki Iwata also let the head coach down badly.

Idah and Yang's statistics against Hearts

Yang, frustratingly, enjoyed a strong start to the match as he won a penalty after a strong drive into the box and completed 100% (9/9) of his attempted passes before his red card.

However, there was no excuse for his sending off as the winger lifted his foot far too high in an attempt to flick the ball over the defender, which gave the referee - with the help of VAR - a decision to make.

Idah, meanwhile, did win three of his five aerial battles and tested Zander Clark with four shots on target throughout the match, but failed to find the back of the net.

The Ireland international missed two 'big chances', one of which came from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper saved with his legs, but could have got on the scoresheet on another day had it not been for some exceptional goalkeeping from Clark.

Why Iwata was as bad as Idah and Yang

With Callum McGregor out, Iwata lined up alongside Paulo Bernardo and Matt O'Riley in the middle of the park for the Hoops and failed to impress.

It was his outstretched arm that was penalised to provide Hearts with the chance to take the lead from the spot, although Alistair Johnston barging into his back made it an unfortunate situation for the midfielder.

Iwata was then bailed out by the slimmest of margins as Shankland's goal was ruled out for offside after the Japanese flop had been robbed in midfield.

In a sequence that typified his performance, the 26-year-old dud took far too long to release the ball and was tackled by Hearts, who then burst forward and passed to their centre-forward to slot past Hearts, only for VAR to deem him to have been in an offside position.

Iwata's passive play in possession was a theme throughout the game as he dawdled on the ball and showed little urgency to get the ball forward, despite Celtic needing to get back into the match.

That also translated to his work out of possession as the defensive midfielder lost four of his six duels on the ground, which shows that the opposition were quicker and stronger than him more often than not on the deck.

Therefore, the Japanese battler, who lost possession 12 times in total, was as bad as Idah and Yang as he also made costly - and almost-costly - errors during the game and let his manager down badly with a poor performance.