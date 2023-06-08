Celtic are in the market for a new head coach as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign after they were rocked by the loss of Ange Postecoglou this week.

The Hoops enjoyed a terrific weekend as they beat Inverness at Hampden in the Scottish FA Cup final to secure the domestic treble, after winning the double with the Australian boss last term, and it only took a few days for that joy to turn to disappointment.

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur came calling and Postecoglou was officially confirmed as their new manager on Tuesday, as they finally landed their replacement for Italian boss Antonio Conte.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and chairman Peter Lawwell, along with the rest of the board, must now appoint his successor. 90min recently reported that Brendan Rodgers, Jesse Marsch, Matthias Jaissle, and David Moyes are possible candidates.

Who is Matthias Jaissle?

Desmond could find the dream Postecoglou replacement by appointing 35-year-old RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle, who has been in charge of the Austrian giants for the past two seasons.

The now-former Hoops boss is a proven winner who has been able to manage successful teams throughout his career. He has a points-per-game average of 1.92 and has won 177 of his 306 domestic league matches, while losing just 73 in his time in Australia, Japan, and Scotland.

This allowed him to be a huge success at Parkhead as the 57-year-old won 2.64 points per game across 66 regular season Scottish Premiership outings, which led to two titles for the club.

In comparison, Jaissle, whose coaching was once hailed as "top quality" by journalist Josh Bunting, has only been in senior management for three years, after spending two seasons at U18 level, but has averaged 2.47 points won per game across 103 matches in his career so far.

The young tactician has only lost three of his 63 Austrian Bundesliga fixtures with Salzburg and has won the title in both of his seasons in charge, to go along with one Austrian Cup.

These statistics show that the German, who typically deploys a 4-3-1-2 formation, knows how to instil a winning mentality and is capable of leading teams to back-to-back titles, much in the same way that Postecoglou did with Celtic before his move to Spurs this week.

Therefore, Jaissle could be the dream replacement for the Australian; he is a young, up-and-coming coach who has already shown promise as a manager who turns his teams into winning machines, something the Hoops should be looking for to continue their dominance of Scottish football.

Whilst the German boss is a young head who has not proven himself in a major European league, or in Scotland, his work at Salzburg suggests that he has the qualities required to be an excellent appointment for Celtic.