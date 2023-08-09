An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a swoop to sign Manchester City central midfielder James McAtee before next month's deadline.

The report claims that the Hoops are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the England U21 international, although it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to do a permanent or loan deal for his services.

It states that City are currently reluctant to move him on after his impressive spell on loan from Sheffield United but the likes of AZ Alkmaar, Brighton, Wolves, and Southampton are all pushing for a transfer.

How good is James McAtee?

The 20-year-old maestro is a goalscoring central midfielder who could be a menace to opposition defences with his ability to arrive late into the box to find the back of the net, which could make him a terrific partner for David Turnbull.

McAtee spent last term on loan with Sheffield United in the English Championship and showcased his ability to score goals on a regular basis from midfield as he produced nine strikes in just 21 starts for the Blades on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, no Celtic midfielder managed more than six league goals last season and Reo Hatate (six) was the only player in that area of the pitch who scored more than four.

This suggests that the English youngster could provide Rodgers with a greater goal threat from central positions, which could also be the case with the revival of Turnbull this year.

The Scotland international caught the eye on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership with two goals in the 4-2 win over Ross County.

This came after the 24-year-old gem was surprisingly only handed six league starts by Ange Postecoglou throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Prior to the Australian head coach's arrival at Parkhead, Turnbull plundered nine goals in 30 top-flight starts under Neil Lennon during the 2020/21 season and his display on Saturday suggests that Rodgers could be set to revive that form this year.

Therefore, the former Motherwell star and McAtee could form an exciting pairing in midfield for the Hoops as they both have the potential to offer the sort of goal threat that Postecoglou's midfielders failed to provide last term.

The £10k-per-week loanee's form for the Blades was not a flash in the pan as he displayed similar goalscoring qualities throughout his academy days.

He racked up 27 goals in 52 matches for his current club's U21 side and that came after an impressive 15 goals in 34 U18 outings for Man City, which shows that the talented dynamo has been a regular scorer at various age groups and now at senior level.

Therefore, the superb talent, who was once described as "electric" by scout Jacek Kulig, could be a fantastic option for Rodgers to call upon either alongside Turnbull to strike fear into opposition defences or as competition for the Scotland international this season.