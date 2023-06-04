Celtic completed the 2022/23 campaign by securing the domestic treble with a 3-1 win over Championship side Inverness in the Scottish FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Hoops can now turn their attention to the transfer window with a view to improving their playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but the Australian remains in post with the Scottish giants for now and one of his first moves this summer should be to brutally ditch outcast James McCarthy.

What's the latest on James McCarthy's future at Celtic?

Earlier this week, 90min reported that Major League Soccer teams Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids have both shown an interest in signing the central midfielder.

Their second transfer window opens on the 5th of July and it could provide the Republic of Ireland international, who has two years left on his current contract, with a chance to finally depart Parkhead.

Celtic must now take advantage of the interest in his services by sanctioning a departure as the 32-year-old must never play another game for the club.

He offered very little to Postecoglou during the 2022/23 campaign as the former Crystal Palace man made five appearances in all competitions and played just 22 minutes of football in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Hoops striker Frank McAvennie described the dud as "lost" earlier this season and stated:

“Now, he does not look fit when he comes on. He obviously is not match fit.".

This was highlighted by the fact that the Irishman lost 67% of his duels in the league in his limited minutes on the pitch, which suggests that the liability found it difficult to compete in the middle of the park.

The £14k-per-week flop came into the current campaign off the back of ten outings in the top-flight in 21/22. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.72 and that placed him 26th in the squad, which shows that the dud was a million miles away from being one of the club's top performers.

McCarthy is reportedly earning more per week than fellow midfielders Reo Hatate and Matt O'Riley, who both rank in the top three of Celtic's performers for average Sofascore ratings this term, and this suggests that the Hoops are not getting their money's worth from him.

Therefore, the former Wigan Athletic man should be ruthlessly sent packing this summer, whether that is to the MLS or elsewhere, to ensure that he does not play another game for the club and to offload his wages from the bill.