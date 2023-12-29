Celtic could look to do some key business during the January transfer window, and an important update has emerged regarding potential incomings and finances next month.

Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership

The Hoops may be sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership table currently, but it hasn't always been plain sailing for them so far this season. Brendan Rodgers' side have crashed out of the Champions League, failing to get past the group stage once again, and they have allowed Rangers to close the gap on them in the title race, following two defeats in a row earlier this month.

Some fresh faces in January could help Celtic alleviate the risk of not going all the way in the league this season, with an injection of quality providing competition for places and adding depth as tiredness starts to kick in later in the campaign. Now, a fresh claim has shed more light on the current transfer situation at Parkhead.

According to a news update from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Celtic could potentially spend as much as £10m in January, with their budget for the month revealed. That could be dependent on players being sold, however, with three new players wanted.

"Celtic have between £6-10million to spend in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. As revealed by Football Insider (28 December), the Hoops have a three-man winter target list and will be looking to sign a striker, a central midfielder and a left winger.

"It is believed that Brendan Rodgers’ side may have to sell players this January in order to boost their transfer kitty. Celtic could also be exploring potential loan deals to bolster their squad in light of their reduced budget, but Rodgers is hopeful of additions for his thin squad. A striker is the number one recruitment priority at Parkhead this winter in the wake of forward Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu jetting off to the Asian Cup in the new year."

This is an encouraging update for Celtic supporters, highlighting the wish and need to spend once again after a busy summer window which saw a number of new faces arrive. There is still clearly money to spend, and bringing in a new striker has to be at the top of the Hoops agenda, as the report alludes to.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Panathinaikos marksman Fotis Ioannidis, for example, with Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and Brondby's Mathias Kvisgaarden also seen as potential suitors in the same update.

No Hoops player has reached double figures in the league yet this season, with Matt O'Riley leading the way with nine goals, and the addition of a ruthless striker could make all the difference, possibly allowing Rodgers' side to pull away from Rangers.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic are able to dispose of any squad members to increase the amount of money they can spend, but the importance of adding to the squad cannot be downplayed, as we reach a crucial point in the season, and by the looks of things, the cash will be splashed.