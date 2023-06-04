Celtic's season ended in style as they beat Inverness 3-1 at Hamdpen in the Scottish FA Cup final on Saturday to secure the domestic treble.

Their incredible success on the pitch should be enjoyed during the off-season but the uncertain future of manager Ange Postecoglou is casting a shadow over their achievements.

The Sun recently reported that the Australian coach could be appointed as the new boss of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur this coming week and that would leave the Hoops in search of a replacement.

Who could replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic?

Celtic must reignite their interest in out-of-work manager Jesse Marsch as the former Leeds United chief would be the dream heir to Postecoglou at Parkhead.

Back in 2021, the American coach was linked with the Celtic job and told BBC Sport: "It's an amazing club and it would be an honour to even be considered (for the role)."

At the time, Marsch questioned whether the club would suit the way he wants to build a team and referenced investing in the academy and in young players.

Postecoglou has done exactly that by placing faith in the likes of Jota, 24, Liel Abada, 21, Matt O'Riley, 21, and academy graduate Anthony Ralston - who all played over 1000 minutes in the Scottish Premiership in 22/23 - among others.

This suggests that the ex-RB Leipzig boss has the right mentality to carry on the Australian's work by developing and producing excellent young talents at Celtic.

The 49-year-old coach, who Falkirk midfielder Stephen McGinn claimed plays "front foot" football, has also proven himself capable of managing a winning team in the past. He won two Austrian Bundesliga titles in two seasons with RB Salzburg and averaged 2.31 points per game or more across both campaigns.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has averaged 2.64 points per match across his 66 games in the Premiership to date, which shows that both managers are capable of maintaining excellent, title-winning, form over the course of a season.

This suggests that the ex-Leeds man has the ability to continue the 57-year-old's dominance in the top-flight of football in Scotland by winning the division again next term.

Marsch also has experience managing in the Champions League.

The American tactician has won five of his 17 matches in the competition, including qualifying ties, whereas the current Hoops boss has failed to win any of his eight games in Europe's premier tournament.

This suggests that the out-of-contract coach could, potentially, be an upgrade on Postecoglou in terms of what he is able to achieve on the continental stage, which is a setting in which the Spurs target has failed to flourish.

Therefore, Celtic must reignite their interest in Marsch as the American, with his youth-based philosophy and experience in Europe and in winning titles, could be the dream heir to the hot seat at Parkhead.