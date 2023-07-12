The summer transfer window officially opened for business last month and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been able to make two additions to his squad so far.

Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm have arrived, from Melbourne City and Valerenga respectively, to bolster the head coach's options in midfield.

The Hoops still have until the 1st of September to make further signings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and strengthening the wide department appears to be on their agenda.

It was reported by the Daily Record last month that the club have been scouting Gwangju winger Ji-sung Eom.

Although, it remains to be seen if they will act upon their interest over the coming weeks.

How good is Ji-sung Eom?

The versatile attacker, who is capable of being deployed on either flank, has been in impressive form over the last 18 months and his performances suggest that the potential is there for him to be an exciting player for Celtic.

At the age of 21, Eom could come in as a long-term prospect for Rodgers rather than someone who would be required to make an immediate impact on the pitch, which could make him the dream heir to James Forrest's position within the squad.

The current Hoops winger turned 32 earlier this month and is now in the final two years of his contract at Parkhead, which could leave the manager to think about what life will look like after the Scotland international moves on.

Signing an heir, in the form of Eom, prior to Forrest's actual departure could be a shrewd move as it would allow the promising South Korean talent to soak up all of the veteran ace's experience to aid his transition to football in Scotland.

The long-serving maestro has racked up 467 first-team appearances during his time in Glasgow to date and, therefore, knows what it takes to consistently perform at the club.

Forrest averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94 across 16 Scottish Premiership matches last term - the 18th-highest score within the team. He contributed with four goals and 0.9 key passes per match, with the latter statistic being the 13th-best record among the squad.

Eom, with an average Sofascore rating of 7.01, has scored two goals to go along with two assists in eight K League 1 starts this year, whilst the talented gem has also created 0.9 chances per game - drawing a parallel with the Celtic gem.

However, his form throughout the 2022 K League 2 campaign is what suggests that there is an exciting prospect for Rodgers to unearth.

The 5 foot 10 whiz averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 29 outings, which is a score only seven Hoops players bettered during the 2022/23 campaign, as he plundered nine goals from out wide.

Meanwhile, only three Celtic stars hit double figures for Premiership goals last season, and one of them - Jota - has since departed to join Al Ittihad.

Eom, who has been described as "underrated" by scout Ali Can Kutlu, has the potential to provide an excellent goal threat from a wide position, whilst also being able to offer a similar level of creativity to Forrest, which is why he could be the dream heir to the Scottish forward under Rodgers.

There is an 11-year gap between the two players and this means that Celtic could invest in the South Korea U22 international to be a part of their long-term plans, with the 21-year-old gem able to be an understudy to the veteran over the next few seasons.