The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend as Celtic host Ross County at Parkhead and a number of new faces could be on display to the home crowd.

Who have Celtic signed so far this summer?

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been backed by the board as the club have snapped up five fresh additions to the squad.

Winger Marco Tilio and Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holn were his first two signings of the summer transfer window, after he came in to replace Ange Postecoglou in the dugout.

Since then, South Korean duo Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang have both arrived on permanent deals, whilst the newest member of the team is Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki, who has been brought in from Legia Warsaw.

There could be further signings before the deadline passes, though, and one player who has been linked with a switch to Paradise is Gwangju winger Ji-sung Eom.

How many goals has Ji-sung Eom scored this season?

The 21-year-old ace has produced two goals and two assists in nine K League 1 starts for his club in 2023 and his form over the last 18 months suggests that the potential is there for him to come in as an upgrade on Sead Haksabanovic.

Celtic's Montenegro international struggled to make a significant impact on the pitch during his debut campaign in Scotland after Postecoglou signed him from Rubin Kazan in 2022.

The 24-year-old produced five goals and two assists across 26 Scottish Premiership outings, which is an average of one direct contribution every 3.71 league matches.

The attacker also left a bit to be desired on the physical side of the game as the former West Ham United man lost 60% of his individual duels. Opposition players were able to get the better of him too often and that is a cause for concern moving forward if he is unable to improve on that whilst also rarely contributing at the top end of the pitch.

Eom, on the other hand, enjoyed a fantastic 2022 campaign with Gwangju and his performances suggest that he could offer far more than Haksabanovic for the Hoops.

The South Korea U22 international was rewarded for his form by being named the K League 2 Young Player of the Season, whilst he was also included in the division's Team of the Year.

He chipped in with nine goals - a return only two current Celtic players beat last term - and one assist in 28 league appearances, which is an average of one goal involvement every 2.8 outings.

The 5 foot 7 youngster, who was once described as "underrated" by scout Ali Can Kutlu, also held his own out of possession, in spite of his age, as he won 50% of his battles and came out on top in 5.4 per game, as per Sofascore, compared to Haksabanovic's 1.9.

Therefore, Eom could provide more strength off the ball whilst also being able to produce goal contributions more frequently from a wide position, which is why the Hoops target could be an upgrade on the ex-Hammers prodigy for Rodgers.