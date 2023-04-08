Scottish champions Celtic took one giant step closer towards retaining the league title with a 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Rangers on Saturday afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou's men coming out on top in what was a typically thrilling encounter between the two foes at Parkhead.

After early controversy surrounding the decision to disallow Alfredo Morelos' header, the home side took full advantage of that reprieve as Kyogo Furuhashi lashed home on the turn, albeit with the Hoops soon being pegged back as Gers skipper James Tavernier curled in a free-kick from distance.

That man Kyogo went on to power the hosts ahead yet again on the hour mark, however, before Jota capitalised on a slack back pass from John Souttar to extended that lead just ten minutes later, the Portuguese gem showcasing impressive speed to round the advancing Allan McGregor.

While the aforementioned Tavernier would spark hope of a comeback after heading in late on, the Englishman's effort proved to be only a mere consolation, as the league leaders held on to extend their advantage at the summit to 12 points.

A key figure in that pivotal victory was undoubtedly defensive machine, Alistair Johnston, with the January arrival - who previously made his debut for the club against the Light Blues - having shown once again why he simply "loves an Old Firm derby", as per journalist Alexander Gangue-Ruzic.

How did Johnston perform against Rangers?

While it may be Celtic's attacking talents who will steal the headlines following that thrilling win, the Canadian international provided the steel in his right-back berth, having won a staggering haul of 13 duels on the day, including winning 12 of his 14 ground duels.

As the Daily Record's Michael Gannon noted, the £3.5m addition is seemingly 'heading for cult status' at Paradise such is his infectious and relentless presence on the pitch, as the 24-year-old also won five fouls for his side to help ease the pressure when needed.

That 'top-drawer performance' only served to rubberstamp the feeling that former Hoops star Josip Juranovic is 'being missed less and less each passing week', according to Glasgow Live's Will Lancaster, with Johnston having slotted in with his ease in his new surroundings.

The Vancouver native can be a bit 'rough and ready' at times - as per Gannon - while he did lose possession on 16 occasions form his 85 touches, although that will do little to detract from what was a stellar individual display from the rampant defender.

The 5 foot 11 menace is still in the infancy of his Bhoys career although appears to 'show up every time' when facing the club's Glasgow rivals, according to Football Scotland's Mark Hendry, having recorded an impressive 7.5 match rating this time around, as per Sofascore.

As for the club as a whole, while Postecoglou may not be counting his chickens just yet, it does appear that another league title is on its way to Celtic Park...