Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have now reportedly joined the race to sign a Serie A star who just rejected a move to Italian giants Inter.

Celtic transfer news

It's not been the busiest transfer window for the Bhoys so far, but things have picked up recently with the arrival of former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The Dane arrives to replace the retired Joe Hart in a like-for-like swap for Brendan Rodgers' side. Just their second signing this summer with Viljami Sinisalo arriving from Aston Villa, Celtic have just over a month to welcome further reinforcements.

Welcoming Schmeichel, Rodgers told Celtic's official website: “I am really pleased to bring Kasper to Celtic. He is a real quality keeper and someone with the ability and personality to be great for us.

He is a guy I trust and someone who knows how to win. He lives for football and he is coming to a club where he will feel the same passion that he has for the game. I know he will feel right at home at Celtic and we look forward to working with him as we all aim for more success.”

Not stopping there, the Bhoys have seemingly turned their attention towards the Italian top flight. According to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio, Celtic have joined the race to sign Tanner Tessmann from Venezia this summer after the American rejected a move to Inter, having failed to agree personal terms with the Serie A champions.

Opening the door for Celtic to potentially make their move, Tessmann could still find a new club before the window shuts at the end of August.

"Clever" Tessmann would thrive with O'Riley

If Celtic manage to keep hold of Matt O'Riley this summer amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, the Hoops could form quite the midfield partnership between the Dane and the more defensive Tessmann. It would also be some coup given how close Inter reportedly were to landing the United States international, who earned high praise whilst at FC Dallas.

Former Dallas captain Reto Ziegler previously told the MLS website: "I really like Tanner in the midfield. I think the technique he has for his size is quite high. Tactically, he's very clever. I see him having a good career at a high level, he's one of my favourite players in the midfield, he's very good. I'm proud to have talented players like him."

Currently just eyeing a move, it remains to be seen whether the Bhoys will take serious steps towards the midfielder's signature as they look to continue their resurged summer transfer window.