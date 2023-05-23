Celtic could secure the domestic treble with a win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next month but their form in the Champions League was a cause for concern.

The Hoops failed to win any of their six group stage matches in the competition, losing four, and finishing bottom, exiting Europe completely instead of finishing third and dropping into the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou could, therefore, be in the market to improve his squad with a view to being able to compete on the continental stage next season and one player who could suffer from that is goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, via Football Scotland, Tam McManus said that the club will be looking for an "upgrade" on the veteran, stating:

"I think he’s good domestically but if Celtic want to do anything in the Champions League I don’t think he’s good enough."

"I think now you are starting to see it after that game (St Mirren) and I thought he was poor in the Old Firm game as well. For the first goal it’s low and he’s got [to] get down and get that."

In six Champions League appearances, Hart conceded 1.68 more goals than expected based on the post-shot xG value of the efforts against him and failed to stop a single cross that came into the box, which shows that the ex-England international underperformed between the sticks as he was a below average shot-stopper who did not alleviate any pressure on his defence from crossing situations.

Postecoglou could unearth the vital upgrade Celtic could need in that position in Europe by unleashing a talented gem from the academy - Josh Clarke.

Who is Josh Clarke?

He is an 18-year-old goalkeeper who currently plays for the Scottish giants' B team and the 6 foot 2 colossus could be the heir to Hart's position in the team.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the teenager has kept eight clean sheets and conceded 20 goals in 18 Lowland League appearances for the club.

This comes after he joined from Northern Irish side Glenavon last summer, where he had made a first-team breakthrough. The ace played six senior matches, including once in the Europa League play-off, and this means that the prospect already has experience playing above academy level.

Clarke, who was hailed as "phenomenal" and "very composed" by Glenavon defender Mark Haughey, recently caught the eye in the Glasgow Cup final. Writer Josh McCafferty claimed that he pulled off "terrific exploits" to save four penalties in the shoot-out and tried to play out from the back throughout the match.

This suggests that the teenager, who has been called up by Northern Ireland's senior team at international level, has the potential to be a goalkeeper who is comfortable at building up play from between the sticks, rather than being uncomfortable with having to play intricate football.

Postecoglou could, therefore, find a future Celtic star and a possible upgrade on Hart, whose performances left far too much to be desired in the Champions League, by unleashing the 18-year-old, whose youth and quality could provide the team with a breath of fresh air in Europe.

Given his relative inexperience and young age, it would be a gamble by the Australian head coach but one that could provide a huge pay-off and save the club millions by preventing them from needing to sign a new goalkeeper, which is why it is worth giving the titan a chance to impress.