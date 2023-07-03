Celtic forward Jota has “already spoken” to Al Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo regarding a move to Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When did Jota join Celtic?

The Hoops’ left-sided winger permanently arrived in the Scottish Premiership last summer following a successful loan spell the season before from Benfica, as per Transfermarkt, and across both periods north of the border he’s clocked up a total of 83 appearances to date.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Portuguese starlet firmly established himself as Ange Postecoglou’s overall top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.48 which highlights the significance he has, but with the boss now having left and Brendan Rodgers back in charge, his future is up in the air.

Sky Sports reported just days ago that the 24-year-old had entered advanced talks with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad, with discussions ongoing in regard to the initial fee and structure of payments - where it was stated that personal terms shouldn’t be an issue - and it sounds like all parties are now confident that a deal will go through.

Is Jota leaving Celtic?

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Romano revealed that Jota is expected to leave Celtic and has even personally chatted to his prospective new manager about the move. He wrote:

“Understand Al Ittihad coach Nuno has already spoken to Jota about his transfer considered imminent and set to be completed next week. Fee gonna be around €30m (£25m), discussions ongoing.”

Whilst Rodgers hasn’t personally worked with Jota, he will have seen the positive impact he’s made since joining from afar - the type of impact which has seen him hailed a “revelation” by Alex McLeish - so trying to retain his services is a no-brainer of a decision.

The Gestifute client posted a remarkable 21 goal contributions (11 goals and ten assists) in 29 Scottish Premiership outings last season which saw him receive five man-of-the-match awards, not to mention that he recorded 80 shots over the campaign which was the second-highest total in Glasgow, as per FBRef.

The Lisbon native also adds wonderful versatility to the manager’s ranks with his ability to operate in six different positions across the pitch, including all across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, which is yet another great attribute to have at your disposal.

Finally, Celtic have won five trophies following Jota’s arrival which is no coincidence and he’s certainly helped to play his part in the club’s success, so there’s no doubt that this number would only continue to increase should he stay beyond the summer.