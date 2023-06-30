An update has emerged on Celtic attacking midfielder Jota and his immediate future at Paradise ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Jota's future at Celtic?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Hoops forward is set to move to Saudi Arabia to sign for Al Ittihad to link up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

The reporter tweeted: "Al Ittihad are closing in on deal to sign Celtic star Jota! Agreement is being discussed between all parties and it’s now very close. Still not signed. Jota, keen on the transfer — waiting to discuss final contract details."

The Daily Record has added that the transfer could be for a fee in the region of £25m. However, the Scottish giants will not see all of that figure added to their budget as Benfica are due 30% of the profit on the £6.5m they received for the exciting gem last summer, which would be roughly £5.5m.

Who could replace Jota at Celtic?

It could be incredibly difficult to find a player who is able to replace the consistent stream of goals and assists that Jota provided for the club, but Brendan Rodgers could dip into the summer transfer window to snap up another winger.

One player with the potential to be a dream replacement for the Portuguese dynamo is LAFC forward Kwadwo Opoku, who is a reported €4.8m (£4.1m) transfer target for the Hoops.

The 21-year-old has struggled for form in 2023, with a record of two goals and two assists in 17 MLS appearances. However, his performances last year suggest that the quality is there for him to thrive at Celtic as a scorer and creator of goals.

Opoku scored eight goals and created 11 'big chances' in 20 MLS starts in 2022, which works out as a vital attacking contribution every 1.05 starts on average. Whereas, Rodgers' other left-wing option, Daizen Maeda, scored eight goals and made six 'big chances' in 25 league starts for the Glasgow giants last term.

This shows that the LAFC star was able to provide consistent quality from a wide position, as Jota has in Scotland over the last two years.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the former Benfica prospect scored 11 goals and created 13 'big chances' in 26 Scottish Premiership starts for Celtic, which works out as a goal or huge opportunity conjured every 1.08 starts on average.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Opoku, whose performances in 2022 were lauded as "magnificent" by journalist Owuraku Ampofo, to be a Jota-esque figure on the wing for Rodgers.

The talented LAFC youngster has the ability to be a threat as a goalscorer and creator like the £25m-rated ace, which is why Rodgers could unearth the dream Jota replacement by signing the MLS gem and helping him to rediscover his best form from last year.