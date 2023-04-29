With Scottish champions Celtic now just one game away from wrapping up the league title, the main focus for Ange Postecoglou and his Bhoys will be on clinching the treble, with Scottish Cup glory still on the cards.

Amid the prospect of securing a domestic clean sweep, standing in the Parkhead outfit's way will be rivals Rangers, with the two sides set to go head to head in Sunday's semi-final showdown at Hampden Park.

With the title now seemingly out of reach, the Light Blues will be looking to make amends by sealing passage to the showpiece with victory tomorrow, with Michael Beale having already tasted defeat in the League Cup final clash back in February.

Heading into a truly crucial fixture for the respective Old Firm foes, the Hoops have been given a major boost following an injury update regarding the stricken trio of Liel Abada, Reo Hatate and Jota, with three men believed to be in contention to feature.

In the case of the latter man, the Portuguese dynamo has been absent for last two Scottish Premiership games, although the 24-year-old will no doubt be chomping at the bit to yet again run riot against the Ibrox outfit.

Will Jota start against Rangers?

Having been held to a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell last weekend, Postecoglou's men could seemingly be in need of a fresh injection of quality in the form of Jota, with the former Benfica an undoubted threat having racked up 11 goals and ten assist in 29 league games so far this term.

The £17k-per-week ace had notably recorded five goal involvements in his three previous league games prior to this recent injury absence, including registering a goal and an assist in the 3-2 victory over the Gers earlier this month.

The fleet-footed "genius" - as hailed by pundit Ally McCoist - notably skipped around the advancing Allan McGregor to net what proved to be the decisive goal in that most recent derby outing.

The Lisbon native was also previously integral in the 4-0 win over Rangers back in September, scoring the game's second goal with a sensational, dink from the angle.

That inventive effort had seen the wide man expertly latch onto Matt O'Riley's threaded pass after bursting away from the visiting defence, with the Gers' backline likely to dread coming up against the lively asset again this time around.

Having simply been a "revelation" in Glasgow since his arrival on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2021, as per pundit Alex McLeish, Jota could become an even greater cult figure by making the difference again tomorrow afternoon.