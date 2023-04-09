Scottish champions Celtic continue to march on in the defence of their league title, with the Hoops looking rather imperious as a result of the consistent brilliance of highly-coveted boss, Ange Postecoglou.

Lauded for his "beautiful attacking football" by BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves, another defining feature of the 57-year-old's tenure has been his "exceptional" recruitment record, according to ex-Parkhead skipper Scott Brown, having regularly snapped hidden gems on the cheap.

As Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge stated last season, the likes of Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda have "ripped the league to shreds" since arriving from Japan, with few having anticipated such a stellar impact from that standout trio.

They are not alone in having proven truly astute business for the Old Firm outfit, however, with fleet-footed winger, Jota, having also blossomed into a real leading presence in Scottish football since his initial loan arrival back in the summer of 2021.

How much is Jota worth now?

The former Benfica ace was also something of an understated addition after being snapped up on deadline day just under two years ago, having had a limited impact at first-team level prior to that, notably scoring just twice in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign while on loan at La Liga side, Real Valladolid.

As it proved, however, the Lisbon native's temporary move to Glasgow quickly developed into something of a masterstroke for Postecoglou and co, with the exciting talent having scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions last season.

That scintillating run of form unsurprisingly led to a desire to keep the former Portugal U21 international at the club for the long term, with the Bhoys ultimately able to strike a deal for a fee of around £6.4m ahead of this season.

While that figure places the 24-year-old in seventh on the list of the club's most expensive arrivals of all time - as per Transfermarkt - it would seem that such a deal is still something of a bargain, such has been the forward's remarkable rise in valuation of late.

According to Football Transfers, the £17k-per-week magician is now said to be worth as much as £13m, with that roughly equating to an increase of 103% in relation to the £6.4m fee that was paid out back in July.

Such a rise has no doubt been vindicated due to the 5 foot 9 man's strong showings once again in the current campaign, with Jota having scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists across all fronts to date.

The winger's creative quality, in particular, has seen him hailed as something of a "striker's dream", according to pundit Marvin Bartley (BBC Sportscene (24 April 2022, 19:31), with it evidently clear that the signing of the beloved trickster has also been a real 'dream' for those at Celtic Park.