Celtic will look to 'reinvest' the fee they have received for departed winger Jota and could use it to secure several summer arrivals, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Celtic and Rodgers?

As per Sky Sports, Jota has completed his transfer from Celtic to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in a deal worth in the region of £25 million, where he will now work under fellow countryman Nuno Espirito Santo.

Benfica retain a 30% release clause for Jota that was inserted into his initial agreement when he joined the Hoops permanently last year, which will net them a total of around £7.5 million.

Football Scotland detail that the Portuguese winger stands to make £200k-a-week in the Middle East while will also team up with the likes of football icon Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

In his time at Parkhead, Jota was a key player for Celtic and racked up some impressive numbers, registering 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old won five trophies in his Celtic spell in the form of two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has backed Celtic to reinvest the money gained from the Jota sale and reckons that it could be spread across several additions.

Jones told FFC: "It's obviously a blow to lose him, he was one of the best players they had. They will be reinvesting a significant amount of money that they earned from the deal. I'd be interested to see if it all goes on one player, though I don't think it will. I think that they might spread the cost of that a little bit to make sure that the squad is fully ready to defend what they achieved last season. We'll have to wait to see exactly how many signings they make, but they certainly need to sort of reinvest that money."

Have Celtic identified a Jota replacement?

Brendan Rodgers has already entered the market to sign two players this summer in Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio, with the latter being a winger, which could signal that Celtic have already made strides to replace Jota at Parkhead.

Nevertheless, there will be clamour for a direct like-for-like replacement to succeed Jota; however, it is unclear yet what path Celtic will go down as they eye reinforcements on the flank.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has issued an update regarding the Hoops' interest in Gangwon ace Hyun-jun Yang, who is another winger in the frame to join the Scottish champions, stating on Twitter: "Celtic are stepping up their efforts to sign Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang. The Hoops made an approach for the 21yo last month, but the K League side are reluctant to sell during their season. It’s understood Yang has now told club chiefs that he wants to move to Celtic."

Returning to the scene of his former glories, Celtic boss Rodgers is believed to have a budget of around £30 million to strengthen his side for both Scottish and European endeavours, according to The Scottish Sun, indicating that the 50-year-old will have plenty of money to play with between now and the close of play in the window.